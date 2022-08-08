Elton John and Britney Spears Confirm Duet Based on 1971 Classic ‘Tiny Dancer’

Music icon Elton John and pop princess Britney Spears have confirmed a duet song together. The song is based on Elton John’s 1971 hit song “Tiny Dancer.”

The reworked song is called “Hold Me Closer,” and will be Spears’ first release since her 2016 album “Glory.”

Elton John tweeted out the confirmation with a tweet that simply said “Hold Me Closer” with a rose and rocket emoji, along with a pre-save link.

Fans were ecstatic for the duo’s song together. Many began posting Spears fancams in the replies. One fan responded: “After 6 whole years, her conservatorship battle ending and still manage to keep a positive outlook in life the WHOLE ENTIRE TIME, you’re telling me that my queen Britney is finally back? The lord is good”.

Another common response was “BRITNEY IS COMING” and “BRITNEY IS BACK.” Fans are thrilled that Spears is back in the studio following her conservatorship.

Metro Entertainment’s Twitter account tweeted a thread explaining how there have been rumors circulating about the two stars collaborating. One tweet in the thread says: “Rumours started swirling that the two musical icons had been cooking up a storm in the studio last month, with sources teasing that it would be the ‘song of the summer’. Well, it seems we won’t have long to wait, as the pair have made the big announcement”.

They then wrote: “Hold Me Closer will be a new rendition of Sir Elton’s classic 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, marking Britney’s return following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship.”

Insiders reported that Spears is a huge fan of Elton, and that it was actually Elton’s idea for the collaboration.

Fans Excited for Britney Spears’ Return to Music

Spears has had a busy few months since finally being freed from her 13-year long conservatorship. She very recently got married to her partner, Sam Asghari, and she confirmed that she is working on a memoir.

Since getting out of her conservatorship under her father, Spears has been posting freely and happily on all socials, especially Instagram. She posted a photo on Sunday of a mattress floating in the river with the caption: “Anddd… life goes on !!!”

Fans commented their support under the post, with one writing: “

we love you britney, you don’t deserve to have people constantly trying to ruin you. just know your fans love you so much. we can’t replace family, but we really do love you”.

The posts and support come soon after Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, publicly claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her for months, and claiming that her conservatorship “saved her.”

However, she spoke against these statements, and seems to be happier.

Fans and pre-save “Hold Me Closer” on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer now.