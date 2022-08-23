Elton John Gives Fans Live Sneak Peek of Britney Spears Collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John is a man who needs no introduction. In his sixty-year career in music (and counting), the “Tiny Dancer” singer has established himself as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He’s sold over 300 million records worldwide, charted on more than fifty separate occasions, and has seven consecutive number-one albums in the United States. Elton John’s accolades are far too numerous to list in full, but once you’ve been knighted by Queen Elizabeth, it’s fair to say you’ve reached icon status.

All that being said, don’t let the bedazzled sunglasses and brightly colored suits fool you, Elton John remains as humble as ever. Despite being one of the most famous musicians in the world, Elton remains a devoted music fan at heart.

And though the landscape of the music industry is far different than it was when he got his start in the early ’60s, Elton John would never dream of looking down his nose at modern artists. On the contrary, he’s not shy about admitting how much the artists of today impress him.

“I hate it when people knock rap and hip-hop,” the pop icon explained in a 2021 interview with The Guardian. “When you actually go in the studio and watch Young Thug in front of a microphone, it’s an incredible thing… I feel an empathy with these people. I’ve got the enthusiasm of an 18-year-old, and enthusiasm keeps me going.”

And hip-hop isn’t the only genre of which Elton John is incredibly fond. In the same interview, he also showered praise on Lorde, the Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Ed Sheeran.

Elton John Teases New Song With Britney Spears

Earlier this month, Elton John confirmed rumors of a collab with another pop music icon – Britney Spears. Though it’s big news for both artists, it marks a particularly special milestone in the career of Britney Spears.

The coming Elton John collaboration, entitled “Hold Me Closer,” marks Britney Spears’ first new release in six years. It’s also her first ever release since the end of her conservatorship in 2021. Other than a caption-less teaser image or two, both Britney and Elton have remained silent about the coming duet.

Today, however, Elton broke his silence on the song in a major way. Elton John shared the song in its entirety via a video on Instagram! In the video, Elton is visiting a restaurant in Cannes when he steps up to the DJ booth to preview “Hold Me Closer.”

“Sneak peek of ‘Hold Me Closer’ – out this Friday,” the music legend wrote in the caption.

Elton John sings along as the catchy dance track plays, the crowd screaming in delight. With the epic combination of Elton John and Britney Spears, plus the upbeat tempo, the song is sure to be a hit. That said, we’ll know for sure when it’s officially released on Friday (August 26).