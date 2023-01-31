Elton John’s Farewell Tour Becomes the Highest-Grossing Concert Tour Ever, According to Billboard

Elton John has been on a major-league tour which has seen him set a major concert tour record, according to Billboard. John has set the mark for the highest-grossing concert tour ever. It’s all part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off in September 2018.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows so far. That’s more than any tour in Boxscore history. Bypassing Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour ($776.4 million), it is the first tour in Billboard’s archives to cross the $800 million benchmark.

Sheeran set the record in 2019 toward the end of his 258-show run, replacing U2’s The 360 Tour ($736.4 million). Both of those tours went far and wide, playing six and five continents, respectively, and spending most, if not all, of their time in stadiums. But Elton John spent 2018-20 and the first quarter of 2022 in arenas in North America, Europe, and Oceania, before advancing to stadiums in each continent for the tour’s final year.

Elton John’s Stadium Run Brought In 83% Of Arena Grosses In 33 Shows

Well, that advancement paid off. Elton John’s first three North American legs combined to score $268.2 million over 116 shows. His stadium run from July – November 2022 brought in $222.1 million, or 83% of his arena grosses, in just 33 shows.

Meanwhile, his European stadium outgrossed his arena leg, $69.2 million to $49.9 million, despite playing 12 fewer shows. Most recently, his average per-show gross in Australia and New Zealand swelled from $2.5 million in 2019-20 in arenas to $5.1 million in stadiums.

In total, the January ’23 Oceania leg for Elton John grossed $40.9 million and sold 242,000 tickets. Combined with updated North American grosses to account for previously unreported platinum lifts, the Farewell tour’s total revenue surges passed $800 million, with 51 European shows still to play through July 8.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road’s Tour Needed Three Full Legs To Hit All-Time Top 40

The tour’s first couple of years in arenas certainly laid the foundation for Elton John to scale the all-time ranking. Yet it took three full legs in North America and Europe to hit the all-time top 40, at $217.8 million after 108 shows.

So, by sorting by tickets sold, Elton John still has a way to go on the all-time ranking. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road has sold 5.3 million tickets, ranked behind Sheeran and U2’s previous record-holders, in addition to The Rolling Stones’ Voodoo Lounge Tour (1994-95), Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016-17) and Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016-19). Sheeran’s Divide Tour still stands atop the all-time attendance chart with 8.9 million tickets, Billboard reports.