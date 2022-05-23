‘Elvis’ Biopic Reveals Soundtrack: See the Full List of Featured Artists

The long-awaited Elvis biopic film is headed towards its release date. And with each passing moment, we are getting more and more excited to see the Baz Luhrmann production finally.

Earlier today, the film’s company, Warner Bros. dropped the latest Elvis trailer. It’s just over three minutes of excitement, gearing us up for the film that Elvis’s own granddaughter, Riley Keough, says moved her to tears. And with this, comes a glimpse into the film’s incredible soundtrack.

A Brand-New Trailer For the Upcoming Elvis Biopic Highlights A List Of Featured Artists Included In the Film’s Soundtrack

It’s an amazing glimpse at music spanning from yesterday and today – looking at the stars who have come together helping to make this upcoming biopic film the hit that it will surely become. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis creates an eclectic infusion of all genres – and eras – of music in a way that only Baz Luhrmann can.

The filmmaker of Moulin Rouge! fame effortlessly mingles all of these sounds. Bringing us Elvis’s iconic classic hits and sounds along with the sounds of today’s hottest stars. This latest trailer features some major Elvis Presley hits such as You Ain’t Nothin’ But A Hound Dog; If You’re Looking For Trouble and Suspicious Minds among others sung just as Elvis recorded the hits when he made them industry classics. However, newer takes on these classics are also spliced in throughout the trailer. You can catch the full list here.

Much of the film includes the classic versions of some of our favorite hits, sung by the King himself. However, artists such as Eminem, CeeLo Green, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, and Stevie Nicks add unique sounds to the recordings.

Baz Luhrmann Describes Elvis Soundtrack As Being Just As ‘Important As Words’

Recently, longtime filmmaker Baz Luhrmann described the soundtrack connected to the Elvis biopic as being just as “important” as the film’s dialog. This, Luhrmann says, is important to communicate since Elvis is known to be a “man of few words.”

“Music in this film is as important as words,” Baz Luhrmann tells EW.

“Because Elvis was a man of few words,” the filmmaker explains, adding that when Elvis spoke, he spoke with “intent and meaning.”

And, Luhrmann says of the iconic singer, he communicates most effectively through his music. The entire soundtrack needed to reflect this piece of the rock-n-roll King.

“You hear a lot of classic Elvis,” the filmmaker says of the upcoming biopic.

“But we also have in the score all sorts of DNA and some contemporary interpretations,” Luhrmann adds.

“Ways to make younger audiences understand what Elvis felt like,” he continues. “It isn’t a nostalgia piece.”