‘Elvis’ Movie: Listen to Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ Rendition Featured in the Film

We’re just days away from the long-awaited premiere of the long-awaited biopic film Elvis. And, as we prepare for the story developed by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann to finally hit the big screen, it’s fun to look at the phenomenal music soundtrack that comes along with it.

Additionally, the filmmaker includes a rendition of Elvis’s hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love” sung by the beautiful and endlessly talented, Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves Adds A Hauntingly Beautiful Rendition Of An Elvis Classic To The Upcoming Film’s Sensational Soundtrack

Recently, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared an emotional teaser to his Twitter page for the upcoming Elvis biopic film, which is set for a Friday, June 24 release. However, Luhrmann, the mind behind the movie, is giving us a sneak peek; by sharing a video of moments from Elvis featuring Kacey Musgrave’s rendition of the popular Elvis ballad “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

“How beautiful is @KaceyMusgraves rendition of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love,’ Baz Luhrmann writes in the June 22 tweet.

“Hope to see you all in the theaters this weekend,” the filmmaker adds in his message.

How beautiful is @KaceyMusgraves rendition of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. Hope to see you all in the theaters this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ywWJLWO6Cl — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) June 22, 2022

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann Discusses What It Means To Have The Support Of Elvis Presley’s Family For The Upcoming Biopic Film Elvis

Recently, the mind behind the upcoming Elvis film, Baz Luhrmann, shared his thoughts on the incredible support The King’s family gave while making the movie. The Elvis movie depicts the life events of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock N Roll.

The upcoming biopic delves deep into some heartbreaking moments in the singer’s private life. Including his early days, when the singer rocketed to fame; his relationship with his wife, Priscilla, and their daughter; as well as the drug use that had a hand in the singer’s untimely death. Consequently, Elvis’s family has continued to be supportive of the project, sharing raving reviews about Luhrmann’s final product.

“I can’t underline enough that no member of the Presley family needs to endorse this film,” Baz Luhrmann says of this support per Entertainment Weekly.

“Nor did I have to fulfill any particular direction from them,” the Moulin Rouge director adds. Luhrmann adds that he never expected – or required – this support. However, the filmmaker says, the support he has received from The King’s widow, Priscilla; his daughter, Lisa Marie; and his granddaughter (Lisa Marie’s daughter) actress Riley Keough has meant a lot.

“They could have liked it, loathed it, whatever,” Luhrmann says of The King’s family.

“Their response is genuine,” Luhrmann relates of the support.

“And for them to kindly bring us into their house and to say the things they did,” he adds. “I didn’t really see coming.”