Elvis Presley Once Broke a Major Promise to Wife Priscilla Presley’s Parents: Here’s How

On the heels of the blockbuster biopic Elvis releasing in theaters, many online started reexamining Elvis Presley‘s relationship with Priscilla Presley. While the movie has killed in theaters, many details of Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship were left out the film. Specifically, Elvis made a promise to Priscilla’s parents in 1963 that he later couldn’t keep.

Priscilla first met Elvis at fourteen years old. Elvis, a young Army man, was stationed in Friedberg, Germany. Many described their meeting as love at first sight.

Elvis Presley’s time in the army ended when he was 25. He returned to the United States and moved back into his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

The pair were constantly in contact over the phone and writing letters. Soon, Presley arranged Priscilla to visit him at Graceland. She joined him one summer. The broken promises to Priscilla’s parents began here.

Priscilla’s parents had insisted that Priscilla stay in Memphis the duration of her trip. However, upon her arrival, Elvis took Priscilla to Los Angeles for a while. He had pals send her parents postcards from Memphis to keep up the charade.

Priscilla also came to visit Elvis for Christmas in 1962. However, Elvis was determined never to have her depart again. He started convincing her to move in with him permanently. Yet, Priscilla’s parents were vehemently against the idea. The star had to get creative to convince Priscilla’s parents to allow the arrangement.

Elvis Presley’s Broken Promises to Priscilla’s Parents

To convince her parents, Elvis Presley first simply phoned them. He called her mother, Ann, and stepfather Captain Paul Beaulieu if he could move Priscilla to the United States on a permanent basis.

They remained highly skeptical, so Presley promised some conditions. Firstly, he said that she would go to the best Catholic school in Memphis. He wanted to ensure her parents that she would finish with a diploma in America.

Secondly, he promised Priscilla’s parents that she wouldn’t be living underneath his roof in Graceland. He told them that Priscilla could instead move in with Presley’s own father, Vernon. Vernon Presley lived nearby and recently remarried to a woman, Dee.

On top of this, Presley guaranteed that the couple would be chaperoned every date. He begged her parents, claiming he “loved, needed, and respected” young Priscilla. Prospects of marriage seemed inevitable, her parents agreed.

Three months later, Priscilla moved to Tennessee. However, some of the promises made to her parents were shortly broken. After a few months, Priscilla began becoming increasingly uncomfortable with her living situation at Vernon Presley’s home. Shortly after, she moved into Graceland with Elvis.

Years later, Elvis and Priscilla wed in a private ceremony on May 1, 1967. They got married in the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas after flying into the city on Frank Sinatra’s jet.

The small ceremony contained friends and family, as well as some music industry executives invited by none other Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks portrays Colonel Parker in the new film Elvis.

However, the marriage ended quickly. The couple divorced in 1973.

After his death, Priscilla Presley worked to maintain the King’s legacy. She co-founded Elvis Presley Enterprises. Under her leadership as chairwoman, the foundation helped transform Graceland into a top tourist destination.