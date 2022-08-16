Elvis Presley ‘On Tour’ Box Set to Contain Unreleased Live Tracks

Passing away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley left more than a beautiful estate deemed Graceland behind. In August of 1977, the music industry lost a star, but what many didn’t know, his legacy continues to transform music and influence generations of artists who came after him. If there was anyone to debate his title as the King of Rock and Roll, it is hard to compete with the fact that Presley died almost 50 years ago and only grew in popularity. With a hit movie in theaters and auction houses scrambling for anything remotely touched by the icon, it appears a new Elvis On Tour box set is scheduled for a December release. And for all those diehard fans, it comes with unreleased recordings.

Just in time for the holidays, the latest collection of Elvis Presley songs comes in a seven-disc box set. But don’t worry, for those who wish to own the Elvis On Tour set without the shipping and handling, a digital copy is also available on December 2nd. Some of the performances that haven’t been released yet include Burning Love (Rehearsal 2), recorded in Hollywood in March of 1972. Six of the audio discs are packed full of rehearsals and performances the King of Rock Roll did all over the country.

Elvis Presley’s Legacy Continues To Entertain

Other than music, the box set includes notes from Jerry Schilling, a personal friend of Elvis Presley. If that wasn’t enough, the documentary film Elvis On Tour is part of the package as well. It even won the Best Documentary at the Golden Globe Awards back in 1973. But for those who want nothing more than to be whisked away by Elvis, the list of songs are:

See See Rider

I Got A Woman / Amen

Never Been To Spain

You Gave Me A Mountain

Until It’s Time For You To Go

Polk Salad Annie

Love Me

All Shook Up

(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear / Don’t Be Cruel

Are You Lonesome Tonight?

I Can’t Stop Loving You

Hound Dog

Bridge Over Troubled Water

Suspicious Minds

For The Good Times

An American Trilogy

Love Me Tender

A Big Hunk O’ Love

How Great Thou Art

Sweet, Sweet Spirit (Performed by The Stamps)

Lawdy, Miss Clawdy

Can’t Help Falling In Love

Proud Mary

Heartbreak Hotel

It’s Over

Funny How Time Slips Away

Burning Love

Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)

Johnny B. Goode

Always On My Mind

Separate Ways

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Help Me Make It Through The Night

Young And Beautiful

I, John

Bosom Of Abraham

You Better Run

Lead Me, Guide Me

Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus / Nearer My God To Thee

While there are still a few months away before Elvis Presley fans get their hands on the box set, the hit film Elvis continues to gain praise at the box office. Still in theaters, the film sits at a commendable 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.