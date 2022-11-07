Eminem Says His 2007 Overdose ‘Sucked’ and That Music ‘Saved His Life’

On Saturday, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he admitted that almost dying from an overdose ‘kind of sucked.’ As the rapper spoke about his addiction at the ceremony in Los Angeles’ Microsoft theatre, he asked Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, to cover her ears. The music icon confessed that he found ‘drugs f**king delicious.’

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers, managed to get more serious during the ceremony. “I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” he said. “Music basically saved my life… I’ll keep this as painless as possible, I’m f****** stuttering and s***. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”

The rapper went on to describe his near-death experience from over a decade ago. “I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f****** delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f*** it all up – goddamn.” His daughter then frowned and disapprovingly shook her head when the camera panned to her.

Eminem details his path to sobriety

Eventually, Eminem composed himself and continued. “And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and breakthrough in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music because I love it so much.” Eminem gave a jaw-dropping performance at the 37th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He started with ‘My Name Is’ off his 1999 album and continued with renditions of ‘Rap God’ and ‘Sing for the Moment.’

The rapper overdosed on methadone and was hospitalized in December 2007 before going to rehab, the Daily Mail detailed. He has admitted that his addictions to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien, and methadone started while he was filming the semi-autobiographical 2002 film 8 Mile. ‘We were doing 16 hours on the set and you had a certain window where you had to sleep. One day somebody gave me an Ambien, and it knocked me the f*** out. I was like, ”I need this all the time”, he told Rolling Stone in 2011.

Eminem spoke about his overdose in an intimate interview on the Paul Pod podcast in September. He revealed that it took a long time for his brain to start working again after the event. After overdosing and coming back to using drugs again, the popular rapper had a near-death experience that scared him into entering rehab. He finally achieved sobriety in April 2008.