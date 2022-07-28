Eric Church To Headline Harvest Moon Fest Alongside Turnpike Troubadours

There are so many music festivals that it’s hard to keep track. This year, it seems like every band under the sun is booking festival dates alongside headlining tours. In short, it is a great time to be a fan of live music. However, if you’re tired of the same old, same old when it comes to festivals you might be in luck. Moon Crush Harvest Moon is offering something different than other festivals this year.

In fact, Harvest Moon isn’t even a festival. Instead, they’re calling it a music vacation. No matter what you call it, though, it looks like it will be a great time. Eric Church and Turnpike Troubadours will co-headline the three-day event. It all kicks off in Miramar Beach, Florida on October 27th and wraps up on October 29th.

Church will headline two nights of Harvest Moon and Turnpike Troubadours will headline the other night. The poster for the event doesn’t say which act will play on which night. Also, they haven’t announced who else will play the event. However, the poster does promise “special guests” throughout the weekend. With killer headliners like these, the sky is the limit when it comes to other acts.

More Info About Harvest Moon

Earlier today, Eric Church shared the event poster on his Instagram. In the post’s caption, he shared a statement from the event organizers. “We’re excited to share that Eric will be headlining 2 nights at Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’ this October 27-29,” the statement read.

Then, it went on to give a little more information about what Harvest Moon has to offer. “Grab your favorite people and head to the beach for a 3-day Music Vacation in Miramar Beach, FL! Spend your days on the sand and your nights under the stars in your reserved Cove for three evenings of live music.”

On the event’s official website it says that Harvest Moon will be a “Unique shared experience that brings you together with friends and family to enjoy beautiful beaches, amazing live music, and –most importantly – time together in the sun and under the stars.”

Instead of spending all day in a crowd listening to bands, you’ll have the day to enjoy the beach life. “You can plan on spending days at the beach, by the pool, or enjoying your favorite activities with people you care about most.” Things really heat up when the sun goes down, though.

“Then, as the sun begins to set, you’ll make your way to our intimate outdoor venue where you’ll have a reserved space for an evening of live music from your favorite artists and new ones you’ll discover.”

You can head to the event website to access presale tickets and learn more about packages for Harvest Moon.