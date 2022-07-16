Eric Church, Miranda Lambert Among Country Artists Participating in New Docuseries ‘They Called Us Outlaws’

Miranda Lambert and Eric Church are among many country artists featured in a new docuseries. The new six-part series is entitled They Called Us Outlaws.

Country music legend Willie Nelson stars in the upcoming series, as well. The new series provides insight into the outlaw country music movement. Willie Nelson helmed that sound, along with other legends like Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe.

Jessi Colter executive produces the series. Colter herself possesses plenty of outlaw country bonafides. She is the wife of Waylon Jennings and an outlaw singer-songwriter herself. The Country Music Hall of Fame co-produces the docuseries.

However, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church aren’t the only ones interviewed. They Called Us Outlaws includes over 75 interviews spanning 12 hours. The show features an in-depth examination into the outlaw country world. It includes those in that world, around the world, and those who love it.

Other music legends included are Kris Kristofferson and Emmylou Harris. Modern outlaw singer Margo Price talks about leading a rising generation of artists. Actor and music-lover Matthew McConaughey also stars in the docuseries.

The project boasts some of the last on-air interviews with many country legends. They include Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Billy Joe Shaver, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Eric Geadelmann directs the feature. His production studio Shadowbrook Studios compiled interviews for They Called Us Outlaws over the last decade.

Next, let’s examine what country star Miranda Lambert has been up to lately.

Miranda Lambert Has ‘Gotten to a Great Place’

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Miranda talked about her life and recent events. She claims to feel content both in her personal and professional spaces.

“Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place,” Lambert, 38, said. “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am.”

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” she said in the interview. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Then, she talked about her husband and their journey.

Lambert said, “I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don’t give two s—s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”