Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Ivan Moody Believes He Died for Over Three Minutes After Quitting Alcohol

For years, the lead singer for Five Finger Death Punch, Ivan Moody, struggled with his addiction to alcohol. While experiencing the pain that came with quitting, the singer recently discussed their newest music video for The Tragic Truth and what was the motivation behind it. Being tired of drinking and wanting to be sober, Moody did one of the hardest things and quit cold turkey. No longer wanting to drink, he admitted that quitting is a constant struggle and even led to him dying for three minutes.

During an interview with Metal Hammer, Ivan Moody revealed the inspiration behind the music video and how he died. “I died! I’d been on a bender for about two years, and I’d gone four days without drinking in an entire year! Which is ridiculous. So, for four days I locked myself inside the house, and the fourth day my daughter came over and I went to hand her a glass of water, and that’s all I remember.”

Ivan Moody Warns About Quitting The Wrong Way

Although he thinks differently now, at the time, Ivan Moody didn’t seek the advice of medical doctors when it came to him quitting alcohol or the right way to do it. He warned any other person wishing to stop, “If you quit drinking without the right medications and whatever else, you will die. That’s what happened. I was dead for about three and a half minutes, and I became part of something while I was there. I say ‘there,’ because I was not in this shell. And for the first time in my existence, I felt peace.”

Surprisingly, Ivan Moody remembered what it was like to be on the verge of death. “In a blue haze… it was very quiet and peaceful, and I remember not worrying about anything. I didn’t have a unidirectional view. It was wide, and I could see and feel everything. There was no matter involved, I was pure energy, and I saw this incredibly blue light.” Moody added, “It was the afterlife, and I was on the edge.”

The Person Who Saved His Life

Appearing in the music video alongside Ivan Moody is his daughter, who in real life, helped save his life. The singer said her voice brought him back. “The next thing I know, I was laying there with two paddles on my chest, and my daughter was crying in my face,” he said. “My daughter was the one saying, ‘Please, not now.’ Her voice pulled me back, and that was the wake-up call for me.”

While the fight with addiction is ongoing, with the help of his band and family, Ivan Moody continues to stay sober and looks forward to what the future holds for Five Finger Death Punch.