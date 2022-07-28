Flatland Cavalry’s Jason Albers Marries Fiancée Elizabeth Pace

Flatland Cavalry drummer Jason Albers finally tied the knot with his fiancee Elizabeth Pace in Nashville. The couple have been dating for six years and on July 23, they wed at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tenn. Check out the exclusive photos from People.

“I felt she was the one when I felt like we could communicate beyond words,” the 30-year-old tells People. “It has always felt right with her.”

The couple were married by their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright in a small ceremony. They didn’t write their own vows, but they wrote letters to each other that they revealed in a private moment before the ceremony.

“We did write letters that we read to each other separately right before the ceremony,” Elizabeth reveals. “I think this gave us a chance to be truly vulnerable and it felt more intimate.”

Albers is from Texas and Pace is from Indiana. Several friends and family members flew in from the two states.

“Friends came from all over the country, essentially making it feel like a destination wedding,” she said. “Everyone made an effort to come to the Nashville area and we don’t take that lightly. We wanted to cherish this moment with them as much as possible.”

Elizabeth works in artist management at Make Wake Artists. For her “something old,” she chose a pearl bracelet that her grandmother, mother and sister each wore on their own wedding days. They also chose their wedding rings from a small jeweler in Elizabeth’s hometown in Indiana. They served their guests barbecue chicken and desserts came from Nashville’s Five Daughters Bakery.

Life Apart While Flatland Cavalry is On the Road

Elizabeth says that Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” was a special song that they always shared because of the time they often spent apart. When the song played at the ceremony, she got pretty emotional.

“On the weekends, Jason would tour with his band, Flatland Cavalry, as the drummer,” she said. “They played two nights at a local bar called Blue Light Live, where I showed up with my new work friends. Jason found me after the show and the rest is history.”

The couple are on their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But Jason won’t have much time off to celebrate the nuptials. Flatland Cavalry is back on the road on August 5.

His band hits The Truman in Kansas City, Mo. as they continue their tour. They’re also part of Midnight Rodeo in Springfield, Mo. the next night. They hop on a massive bill at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago on August 7. That one features Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Sam Hunt and Zach Bryan among many others. They’ll remain on the road through December 10 when they’ll close it out at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Ark. Check out all the tour dates and get ticket information at their website.