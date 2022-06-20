Brett Tuggle, Former Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist, Dies: Report

Brett Tuggle, the longtime keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has reportedly died, as musical icon Rick Springfield announced. The musician’s cause of death remains unknown.

In a series of images posted on Twitter, Springfield mourned his friend and former bandmate. “Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight,” he wrote. “God bless his beautiful spirit.”

Though Brett Tuggle is best known for his time with Fleetwood Mac, he also performed with some truly incredible acts over the years, including Rick Springfield, Steppenwolf, Jimmy Page, and Whitesnake.

Brett Tuggle’s Journey From Piano Novice to Music Legend

Tuggle’s love for music was born at an early age. He took his first piano lesson in first grade, sparking a passion that would endure for the rest of his life. The future legend got his big break in 1970 when he went on tour with Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Ten years later, an even bigger break came along, as Tuggle was invited to join John Kay and Steppenwolf for their 1981 tour. At this point, he cemented his place as a highly sought-after sideman. Following his year with Steppenwolf, Brett Tuggle hit the road with Rick Springfield, who had recently released his smash hit “Jessie’s Girl.”

The two became fast friends, and Tuggle cited his time with Rick as some of the greatest of his life. “Some of the best memories of my life are of playing with Rick and his band,” Tuggle told Rolling Stone. “It was such a great band.”

Though he remembered his time with Rick Springfield most fondly, his greatest success came from his run with the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac. When the group was shaken and reformed due to a feud between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, however, Tuggle found himself without a band.

Despite the firing, Tuggle never held any ill will toward his fellow Fleetwood Mac members. “I care about them all,” he said. “They’re all a big part of my life.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist Brett Tuggle

Following the news of Brett Tuggle’s death, mournful messages from his many fans flooded social media. “Brett was an unsung hero in so many HUGE bands,” one fan wrote. “He was a stellar human. He personally responded to a fan email I sent him years ago about his big contributions to all these bands. So sad. Condolences to his family and friends.”