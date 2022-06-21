Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Admits He Dreamed of Playing With the Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.

Both Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones remain heavyweights of rock. Their cultural influence is still felt by today’s youth: for instance, in 2020, a viral TikTok featured a man skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s popular 1977 hit “Dreams.” Additionally, songs from The Stones are still today staples of stadiums, backyards, and playlists across the country. Their 1972 song “Sweet Virginia” is featured at the end of 2019’s incredibly popular Knives Out.

Clearly, both bands are legends of popular music and have influence that will last generations. But what if it hadn’t happened this way? In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Mick Fleetwood revealed that he dreamt to play with Jagger and Co.

Mick Fleetwood on The Rolling Stones

In an interview with Mick Fleetwood, he revealed that he loves The Rolling Stones. “The Stones really are my favorite band. My dream was always that Charlie Watts got the flu and I get to save the day and play with the Stones for a week. But the call never came.”

Fleetwood explained the influence Keith Richards and the band had on him growing up. “I used to go down and see the Rolling Stones at Eel Pie Island when I didn’t know them at all.” He then explained that they ended up on tour with the band in 1964.

Fleetwood also revealed a detail that shows how close he was with Keith Richards. “And to this day Keith Richards is one of the three people who call me Michael; John McVie and Eric Clapton are the others.”

However, Fleetwood’s wish did come true in 1983. On the variety show Salute!, Fleetwood joined Richards and Jerry Lee Lewis in a performance.

If history had run a different course, perhaps Charlie Watts would’ve gotten sick and Mick Fleetwood would’ve replaced him. However, it may have deprived us of the band behind Rumours and other classic albums. When Watts died in 2021, Fleetwood lamented his grief. “Dear Charlie, I, like so many, am sad today…no one could drive a band like you!”