Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Releases Patriotic Song ‘American Spirit’ Just in Time for July 4th

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is bringing us all the American Spirit this July 4 weekend as the singer releases a patriotic hit just in time for the Independence Day holiday. And, it is sure to be part of music playlists all across the country over the next few days!

“American Spirit is out now!!!!!!” Brian Kelley exclaims in his recent Instagram post.

“God bless all of our service members and first responders,” the Florida Georgia Line singer continues. “past, present, and future!” The singer then hashtags the post with the messages #thatredwhiteandblue and #americanspirit.

Brian Kelley shares this moving message along with a video of himself as he meets some members of the 118th Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard in the holiday weekend Instagram post.

The song pays tribute to the men and women who have given so much for their country. Truly sacrificing for The American Spirit. The patriotic hit begins with the story of a “granddaddy” who is returning home from war. Next, Kelley sends a message of thanks to our nation’s first responders and service members. Then, the Florida Georgia Line singer gives us all a dose of The American Spirit to the patriotic spirit that we all hold dear in our hearts.

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Celebrates The American Spirit With New Patriotic Anthem

Each verse of the Brian Kelley hit single celebrates the patriot in all of us. And, the chorus lets that feeling flow, highlighting the unbreakable dedication of the American patriot.

“You can try but you can’t take it, can’t break this,” Kelley sing’s in the song’s chorus.

“American spirit, that red, white and blue / It’s flying for freedom for me and for you,” the song continues. “It’s what I believe in, this country I love / That American spirit runs in our blood.”

Brian Kelley’s American Spirit Is A Personal Message From The Singer, Honoring His ‘Poppy and Uncle Mike’

Brian Kelley’s latest patriotic anthem is a personal project for Kelley who recently honored his “Poppy and Uncle Mike” for their patriotic service to the nation. The singer has long been vocal about his support for the nation’s men and women serving in the military.

This is one of a few solo projects from the Florida Georgia Line crew. Kelley’s fellow band member, Tyler Hubbard has also been working on some solo works as well over the last year. Additionally, Kelley released the BK’s Wave Pack EP in the spring of 2021. His single, Sunshine State of Mind, hit the airwaves that summer.