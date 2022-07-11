Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals Items From Childhood Time Capsule

Raised in Georgia, it should come as no surprise that Tyler Reed Hubbard fell in love with the country. Add that to his passion for music, it was only a matter of time before the world heard his voice. Being a member of Florida Georgia Line, the singer and songwriter has contributed to many hits. Most recently, the musician sat down to show fans the inspiration behind his newest single 35’s which included a time capsule from his childhood.

Before revealing the contents of the capsule, Tyler Hubbard explained, “So, ’35’s’ is really about being present and slowing down in life and enjoying life for what it is,” he said, per Taste of Country. “I’m guilty of running too fast all the time, and I honestly need a reminder on a daily basis to slow down, take life in, and let it all sink in, everything around you.”

Tyler Hubbard Revisits Past To Help Shape Future

Throughout the music video, the platinum artist is driving from Nashville to Georgia. When he gets there, Hubbard uses a map that was sketched when he was a child to locate the hidden treasure. Although not the best map, the singer was able to find the capsule he buried there over a decade ago. He admitted, “Really, my favorite part of the video was the fact that I got to dig up a time capsule, I buried when I was 8 or 9 years old, which has a lot of special things that reminded me of where I came from, of who I am.”

Among the numerous items located in the box, like a Bible and an old photograph, Tyler Hubbard gravitated to a picture of his late father, explaining, “Here’s a special photo of me and my dad when I was super young. I lost my dad when I was 20. So, we had a lot more years together. But this photo just takes me back to just good times with him having fun. Thumbs up was his thing we always did, whether we were racing or riding dirt bikes. It looks like we’re on a boat here, just having a good time. So, just a big important part of my story.”

The Singer’s Favorite Item In The Time Capsule

Also holding up a BlackHawk CD, Tyler Hubbard noted, “This, my friends, is a big part of my childhood. BlackHawk – this CD was actually one of my very first CDs I ever had. I wore it out, I scratched the heck out of it, and it brought me back to probably eight, nine, ten years old…back when all we had was CDs.I only had a handful, but this is one of the first ones. So, this is really special. BlackHawk – shout out to you guys. I love you guys and always have.”

And tucked inside, Tyler Hubbard found a letter he wrote to himself. “This is probably one of my favorite parts of the time capsule, which was a note from myself that I wrote when I was a kid to my 35-year-old self. It just was a reminder to stay young and remember where you came from. Make sure you stay rooted in your values and who you know you are. This, for me, kind of represents a lot of the work I’ve done over the years – mentally, emotionally, therapy work… I’ve written myself. I’ve written my younger self letters, you know, in the last few years. I’ve written my older self-letters. So, this just kind of represents all those things and makes it kind of extra special.”