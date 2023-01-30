Floyd Sneed, Three Dog Night Drummer, Dead at 80

Floyd Sneed, the legendary drummer to the rock band Three Dog Night, reportedly passed away at the age of 80 on Friday (January 27th).

Over the weekend, Three Dog Night shared the unfortunate news about Sneed’s death. “Floyd was an absolutely wonderful human being, a complete original and a sweetheart of a man,” the band wrote. “He was also an extraordinarily unique drummer who brought so much to Three Dog Night’s sound.”

The band also said that Sneed broke many barriers both musically and culturally. He notably influenced countless drummers with his technique. “He will be greatly missed by all of us in the band and the many musicians, artists, and others he inspired throughout his life. Rest in Peace Floyd.”

Sneed first joined Three Dog Night in 1968 alongside Ron Morgan, Joe Schermie, and Jimmy Greenspoon. In 1974, he left the group with Michael Allsup, who had previously replaced Morgan. The duo formed a new group, SS Fools, with Schermie and Bobby Kimball. He then appeared briefly with Three Dog Night in the mid-1980s before having a minor role playing drums in the film Far Out Man. The drummer went on tour and recorded with the group K.A.T.T. and formed his own band, Same Dog New Tricks.

Former Three Dog Night Bandmate Chuck Negron Describes Floyd Sneed as a Unique and Powerful Drummer

Meanwhile, former Three Dog Night bandmate Chuck Negron took to Facebook and posted a heartfelt tribute to Floyd Sneed. The singer described Sneed as being a wonderful man, friend, and musician peer.

“Floyd Sneed was a unique and powerful drummer and more importantly a kind and special human being,” Negron wrote. “I will always cherish the times he stayed with my wife Ami and I at our home and the hours we spent spinning tales of our youth when we were Kings.”

Negron then wrote that he loved Sneed and will keep him in his heart always. The singer’s fans quickly responded to the post by sharing their sympathy for the late drummer’s loved ones. “My heart is broken,” one fan wrote. “Out of all of the passings this first month of the year this one hits me HARD. I’ve always been passionate about Three Dog Night and Floyd’s drumming always had a feel and characteristics totally his own.”

The fan also wrote that they enjoyed the “booming sound” of Sneed’s bass drum on Ridin’ Thumb. Another admirer of Negron agreed with the comments. “What a feel that he had,” the second fan wrote. “I’ve always said that about Floyd. Unique for sure.”

Along with Sneed, other Three Dog Night bandmates that have passed away are Greenspoon, who died of metastatic melanoma, a skin cancer in 2015, and Cory Wells, who died while fighting multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.