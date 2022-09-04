Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Breaks Down During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: WATCH

During the epic tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins on Saturday (September 3rd), Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke down on stage as he continues to mourn the loss of his friend and former bandmate.

According to Daily Mail, Dave Grohl became completely emotional while performing on the stage at Wembley Stadium. In memory of Taylor Hawkins, Grohl, the Foo Fighters, and more took to the stage to remember the musician. As he sang “Do I stay or run away and leave it all behind?” Grohl’s voice cracked. Prior to the song, Hawkin’s son Oliver, performed My Hero.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl addressed the audience by stating no one could make others laugh, dance, or sing like Hawkins could. “We’ve gathered to bring you a gigantic f—ing night for a gigantic f—ing person. So sing and laugh and dance and f—ing scream and f—ing make some noise so he can hear you right now. ‘Cuz you know what, it’s going to be a long f—ing night!”

Along with his introduction, Dave Grohl reflected on helping to organize the event. “When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and we said even if it’s his closest friends, that’s like 100 f—ing musicians. So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy. Bringing musicians that have never met, musicians that have never played together, all in one place, at one time, when all of you beautiful people to make f—ing noise for Taylor Hawkins.”

Among those who performed at the concert were Queen, Led Zeppelin, RUSH, AC/DC, Paul McCartney, and The Police.

A stone would be moved to tears by Dave Grohl breaking down, then being urged on by the roar of the crowd, at the start of Times Like These during the #TaylorHawkins tribute concert. pic.twitter.com/LLBTuRimi0 — Kevin (@caoimhinof) September 3, 2022

Dave Grohl Couldn’t Believe That Taylor Hawkins Would Leave Alanis Morissette’s Band For Foo Fighters

During an interview with Radio X, Dave Grohl admitted that he couldn’t believe that Taylor Hawkins would consider even leaving Alanis Morissette’s band for the Foo Fighters.

“Taylor was playing with Alanis Morissette, who was selling out stadiums all over the world,” Dave Grohl recalled. “I imagined that for him to play drums in the Foo Fighters would be considered a demotion. So they’re playing stadiums all over the place, why the f— would he want to join our band that was playing the Astoria on a Tuesday night? So that’s why I asked if he knew anyone.”

Dave Grohl also said when he first met Hawkins, he knew he wanted him in the band. “He sat down and played for three seconds,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘That’s all I need to f—ing hear. I love you as a person. You’ve just given me hearing damage for the rest of my life in three seconds. You have to be in the band.’”