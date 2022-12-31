Foo Fighters Make Major Announcement After Losing Taylor Hawkins in ‘Most Difficult’ Year

Rock band Foo Fighters will be moving forward in the new year after losing longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. The group put out a year-end statement about their plans.

Hawkins died while the band was on tour in Bogota, Columbia. Foo Fighters canceled their remaining 2022 tour dates a few days later. But the group did host and perform at a couple of all-star tribute concerts honoring Hawkins in September.

Foo Fighters Say Taylor Hawkins’ Spirit Will Be At Future Concerts

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the band’s statement reads, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” according to the statement. “And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.” No specific plans around touring or recording albums is out at this time. But the band does acknowledge that Hawkins’ spirit will be at all of the band’s future shows. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Band Guitarist Chris Shiflett Recorded Music In Nashville

In other Foo Fighters news, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett put out some music that has a taste of Nashville to it.

“My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,” Shiflett said in a statement. “I hadn’t done much traveling post COVID lockdown, so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style, we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.” Shiflett was referring to Vance Powell, who produced his album.