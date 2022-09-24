Foo Fighters Reveal Additional Names for Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Foo Fighters are spending the year celebrating the life of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. They invited a ton of folks to the United Kingdom for a massive concert at Wembley Stadium earlier this month. The entire, hours-long spectacle is now available to stream on Paramount+.

They’re going to do it all again stateside. On September 27, another host of talent convenes on the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for round two. It may be even more impressive than the United Kingdom Taylor Hawkins tribute.

The Los Angeles bill includes Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, Travis Barker and Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath. Matt Cameron from Pearl Jam will be there. Chevy Metal is on the bill. Stewart Copeland from the Police is also back this round. So is Josh Freese. Joe Eliot from Def Leppard is on the lineup, as is Miley Cyrus. Justin Hawkins from The Darkness and Chevy Metal is again billed solo. Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age is there. James Gang is there. Krist Novoselic from Nirvana, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nikki Syxx from Motley Crue and Brian May from Queen are all on the bill.

One big act from the first Taylor Hawkins tribute that is back is Wolfgang Van Halen. He was one of the stars of the show, as Eddie Van Halen’s son broke out a couple of his dad’s tracks for the first time since his passing.

A Couple of Special Names on the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Lineup

There are a couple of special names on this lineup that weren’t on the original poster. The first is Alanis Morissette. Taylor Hawkins played drums for her Jagged Little Pill debut before joining Foo Fighters after the Colour and the Shape album was released. She was on tour when the first show happened, but she’ll make it this time around.

Also on the poster, the biggest star of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London. Shane Hawkins, Taylor’s son, was unannounced when he ended the set by performing an emotional version of “My Hero” with the band. He nailed it. This time, his name is right there on the poster alongside some of rock and roll’s biggest legends. His dad would be proud.

When Dave Grohl introduced Shane to the stage in London, the crowd had no idea what they were getting.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Dave Grohl said after saying that they had one final special guest. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family.”

There is no word yet on if the Los Angeles version of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be televised. But by all accounts, the first was a big success. There’s a good chance it’ll at least make its’ way to streaming.