Foo Fighters Reveal Star-Studded Lineup for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

In honor of the late Taylor Hawkins and his legacy as the Foo Fighters’ drummer, a host of musicians and entertainers will perform for tribute shows in London and Los Angeles.

With the approval of Hawkins’ widow and other family, the Foo Fighters will honor their late drummer with two all-star rock and roll shows. The first is at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd; and the second is at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th.

London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.



Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/6vsdo2n5js — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

Earlier today, the band announced the London lineup. Set to perform and contribute are RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Liam Gallagher, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim, and members of Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal.

The band also said it plans to announce the LA lineup very soon. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 17th at 9:00 a.m. London time (which is the middle of the night Thursday in the States). Tickets for the Los Angeles show go on sale tomorrow, June 16th, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Taylor Hawkins’ wife announced the tribute shows a week ago via Instagram

Earlier this month Hawkins’ wife, Alison, broker her silence and publicly addressed her husband’s death on social media. The post came about six weeks after Taylor died from heart failure in South America while touring with the band.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

The post, which has garnered over 100,000 likes from fans, goes on to explain the love her family feels for Foo fans.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him. And how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she wrote. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

She concluded the post by expressing her deep appreciation and hopefulness that the tribute shows will celebrate Taylor’s fantastic life.

“In celebration of his life, it’s now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy. And [to honor] the music he gave us,” she wrote. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”