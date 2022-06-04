Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Reveals ‘Kellyoke’ Covers EP Tracklist

Kelly Clarkson, who was a coach on The Voice, does not shy away from singing her favorite cover songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It’s just standard fare to tune in to her talk show and see the American Idol star belt one out. Would you believe that she’s releasing an EP with some faves on there? Yes, coming out this month, the Kellyoke EP will have six songs that’ll be worth listening to from her.

Songs From Linda Ronstadt, The Weeknd Among Those On Kelly Clarkson EP

Tracks on the EP include Linda Ronstadt’s Blue Bayou, Call Out My Name from The Weeknd, and Happier Than Ever from Billie Eilish. Also on Kellyoke will be Whitney Houston’s Queen of the Night, Trampoline from Shaed, and Fake Plastic Trees from Radiohead.

“After singing over 500 covers on my talk show, I’m so excited to announce that my new EP #KELLYOKE is coming June 9th!” Clarkson writes on Instagram. “It will include six covers that I recorded in the studio… and it’s available for pre-order!” The singer offers more insight about the album in a press release shared by TODAY.

Some People Might Wonder Why Singer Isn’t Returning As A Coach

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” she says. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Upon hearing about this news, some fans who don’t keep up with Clarkson news might wonder why she’s not returning to The Voice as a coach. She might have wanted to spend more time with her children. Of course, Clarkson also has her talk show and hangs out with Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest. With her new EP, it looks like she’s also possibly going to get back into the studio on a more regular basis. It’s a lot of work to put on a daily talk show yet the singer has been able to do this with solid results. Some TV stations might even be putting her show on at a better timeslot. That’s possibly happening as shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show leave daytime TV.

Clarkson definitely has some solid gests on her show. A while back, Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck stopped by and had a chat. He probably talked about his current CBS drama as well as everyday life stuff.



