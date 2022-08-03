Former ‘The Voice’ Finalist Makes Major Career Decision

Season 11 The Voice Finalist Josh Gallagher made a monumental step in his music career today.

According to Music Row, the season 11 finalist just signed a deal with Kobalt Music in Nashville, TN. The label has inked deals with names such as The Chicks, Dierks Bentley, and Paul McCartney.

“I knew I wanted to work with Josh from the first time I saw him play,” said the company’s Creative Manager Morgan Brasfield. “His talent is undeniable and I’m so excited to keep building his career both as a songwriter and an artist.”

Josh Gallagher Worked With ‘The Voice Coach’ Adam Levine in 2016

The 29-year-old was part of Adam Levine’s team in 2016, and he went down as the first county singer that the pop star ever coached on The Voice. Gallagher placed fourth that year and continued to create a name for himself independently over the past six years.

The Pennsylvania native launched his music online and brought in millions of streams with his singles such as Stupid Cool and Bar Fools. He’s also worked as an ambassador with companies like Natural Light, Groove Life, and Orange Amps.

While taking his music on the road, he’s stood on the stage with major acts Lee Ann Womack, Cole Swindell, and Randy Houser. But according to him, despite all of his fanfare and success, finding a label has been a difficult pursuit.

“Anyone who’s been in this town long enough gets used to hearing ‘no’ or worse, not hearing anything at all. So, after years of high hopes turning into letdowns when someone—the right someone—finally says ‘yes,’ every bad day becomes worth it,” Gallagher told the publication. “For a company like Kobalt to be that someone for me is an absolute honor.”

Gallagher Thanked ‘Everyone Who’s Ever Believed’ in His Music

Josh Gallagher shared the news with his Instagram fans today and posted a picture of him signing the dotted line. He also took a moment to thank everyone who ever believed in him. And he admitted that he’s “pumped” to be a member of the highly esteemed label.

“This has become so much bigger than just my dream,” he added while talking to Music Row. “My wife and I welcomed our first kid—a baby boy—back in March. And I can’t wait to tell him about this moment when he’s old enough to understand. I can’t wait to see what the future looks like. And I have no doubt that Kobalt is the right team to get me wherever I’m meant to be.”