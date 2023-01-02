Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dead at 67

Fred White, the drummer for the iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67. According to his brother and bandmate, Verdine White, Fred passed away on Sunday, January 1. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans. Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” the grieving brother wrote in an Instagram post. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”

“Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!” Verdine continued. “He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”

He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings, and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!”

Friends, fans, and fellow artists flooded the posts with messages of heartbreak and condolence at the loss of Fred White. “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” wrote Lenny Kravitz. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

“Love,” said legendary Roots drummer and co-frontman Questlove. “So saddened by your loss and sending you love!” added jazz drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

Fred White’s Legendary Career

As a musician, Fred White was a true prodigy. The celebrated drummer began his career before he had even finished high school, touring with Donny Hathaway and appearing on the singer’s Live album. When he was 19, White took his place in Earth, Wind & Fire alongside his brothers, Maurice and Verdine White.

Though Fred White departed the band in the early ’80s, his ten years with Earth, Wind & Fire helped propel them to the status of international superstars. With the release of “Shining Star” on their 1975 album That’s the Way of the World, EWF shot to the top of the charts, enjoying three weeks atop the Billboard 200 with the album and reaching number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles charts with the single.

From there, the band only skyrocketed further, producing hits that remain extremely popular to this day, such as “Saturday Nite,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Almost 20 years after his departure from Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White returned for the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. “Earth, Wind and Fire took jazz, soul, gospel, pop and more and wrapped them in one psychedelic, mystical package,” the Hall of Fame gushed on their official website. “Few groups were as innovative yet beloved by critics and audiences as EW&F.”