From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.

Big & Rich Take a Subtle Approach to the American Flag

Not every show of patriotism needs to be noticeable from a mile away. Take Big & Rich (pictured at the Windy City Smokeout, BBQ, and Country Music Festival in 2016) featured above. Big Kenny is iconic for his top hat-like cap. However, in this particular photo, he boasts a simple red, white, and blue bandana around his neck. Beside him, John Rich sports a denim button-down decked out in red, white, and blue embroidery.

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Ol’ Glory with Guns N’ Roses

As one of country music’s youngest living legends, Carrie Underwood‘s style influences plenty of country music fans’ wardrobe choices on a day-to-day basis. However, is there anything more patriotic than Carrie Underwood, the United States’ true “American Girl,” rocking out with Guns N’ Roses while sporting a Guns N’ Roses band tee that also happens to feature the American flag itself? I think not. Check it out.

Kix Brooks Dons the American Flag

Only in America…does Kix Brooks wear the flag across his chest as proudly as he does in this photo. Besides his longtime Brooks & Dunn bandmate Ronnie Dunn, the veteran country star boasts a bright white button-down shirt with the American flag splayed proudly across the front and sleeves. As usual, Ronnie Dunn makes a less flashy appearance, with a leather black jacket and just a red, white, and blue ribbon on his chest.

Break Out the Summertime Flannel

It might be a little toasty this July 4th to break out your favorite red, white, and blue flannel. But there’s always a lighter option in what we’d like to deem the summertime flannel, aka the short-sleeve button-up. Taking to the stage last July 4th during Music City’s Let Freedom Sing! event, Brad Paisley unearthed his best red, white, and blue button-up, with his iconic paisley trademark done up in red and blue across the face of his guitar.

Country music legend Alan Jackson requires no wind-up at all because, in his standard light blue jeans, white cowboy hat, and bright red button-down shirt, the “Chattahoochee” singer is the epitome of United States patriotism. While songs like “Little Bitty,” “Gone Country,” and “Summertime Blues” are some of the hallmarks of Jackson’s 90s hits, it’s his 2002 anthem, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” that reminds us what it truly is to be American.