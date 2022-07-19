‘Full House’ Star John Stamos to Join The Beach Boys at the Greek Theatre in August

Full House star John Stamos will join music icons The Beach Boys at the Greek Theatre in their hometown of Los Angeles. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, August 7. Tickets are already up for grabs at Ticketmaster.

Stamos is an accomplished musician, featuring his skills frequently on Full House. Since the 80s, he’s made multiple concert appearances as the drummer for the Beach Boys. Perhaps Stamos’ most high-profile moment with the legendary group is in the 1988 video for “Kokomo“.

John Stamos met the Beach Boys by pure chance

“I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone playing with them,” John Stamos told Kelly Clarkson on her show back in 2021. He had been a fan of the iconic band since attending his first Beach Boys concert at age 15. Stamos was appearing on General Hospital in the 1980s when he went to a Beach Boys concert. There, he was spotted by crazed soap opera fans and ended up taking refuge backstage. This series of events lead to co-founding Beach Boys Mike Love spotting Stamos and inviting him on stage for an encore.

Since then, John Stamos joined the renowned group on several tours and occasions, including A Capitol Fourth special on PBS in 2017 and 2018, as well as a CNN Fourth In America Special in 2021. In 1992, Stamos even recorded a new version of the band’s classic “Forever”. Eventually, the new recording of “Forever” was featured twice on Stamos’ family comedy Full House. In addition, he served as an executive producer on the Emmy-nominated reality docuseries The Beach Boys: An American Family.

The Mike Love and company keep adding to their musical legacy

The Beach Boys recently wrapped the European portion of their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour. The tour visited major music halls in Europe and the United Kingdom, including L’Olympia in Paris and the Royal Albert Hall in London. After their next performance in Los Angeles, the tour will move on to markets throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Some select shows will feature special guests The Temptations and The Four Tops.

The Beach Boys have over 50 years of making music under their belts. Founding member Mike Love is still active with the current lineup. He’s been the lead singer and main lyric writer since the inception of the group. He wrote the lyrics to iconic songs like “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” and “Good Vibrations” just to name a few. The veteran band has played in more shows than any other major rock act. They have more than 50 years of touring behind them.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and have been rewarded with more than 33 Platinum and Gold records from the Recording Industry Association of America. The Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers at the 2001 Grammy Awards.