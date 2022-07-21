Garth Brooks Announces New Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series

Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced a new installment to his The Anthology series. Brooks released the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Part II is now available for sale.

The new career rewind special follows his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The Five Five Years. The newest update will chronicle the time period of 1996-2001, during the pinnacle of Brooks’ iconic career. He tells the story of the time period in his own words. There are other interviews with people directly involved in his life at that time, as well.

The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years provides insights into a record-breaking string of best-selling albums. Those include Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live and Scarecrow. He recalls stories and memories from these days in his interviews. Among the stories is Brooks’ memory of recording “Beer Run” with George Jones. Additionally, Brooks recounts his 24-hour marathon autograph signing session in Nashville’s 1996 Fan Fair. The book also takes a look at why the album Sevens got delayed. It also reveals why Brooks decided to announce his retirement.

Garth Brooks Talks About New Installment and Award

Wife Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks talked about his crazy career in country music.

“The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life!” Trisha Yearwood says. “In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship.”

Brooks agrees. “I learned a lot!” he says, referencing the new interviews with Bob Dylan, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner and more. He says, “just floored me!”

The new release includes a 6-disc set of musical highlights from the albums Brooks released during that period of his career. Additionally, fans will receive two previously unreleased recordings.

“Miss Yearwood claimed there was a duet version of ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ that only she remembered,” Brooks said. “But when we found it buried deep in the vault, I was amazed how raw and beautiful it was!”

The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years is currently available for pre-order. The set should release on November 15, 2022.

Additionally, Brooks is set to receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s one of country music’s highest honors. The Nashville Songwriters Association International gives the award out at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.

This year, the award ceremony will occur on September 20th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Throughout the years, singers like Willie Nelson and Bill Anderson have received the award. Moreover, Kristofferson himself chooses the recipients.

Currently, Brooks is on the road for his 2022 Stadium Tour. It will wrap up its North American leg with a show in Houston on August 6. To purchase Garth Brooks tickets, click here.