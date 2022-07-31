Garth Brooks Releases Electric Photos From AT&T Stadium Concert

Garth Brooks kicked off his career in country music with his self-titled album more than three decades ago. However, the “Callin’ Baton Rouge” singer still knows how to fill a stadium. And, taking to Instagram with a new post, Garth Brooks released some electric photos from his AT&T stadium concert on Saturday. Check them out below.

One photo captures Garth Brooks as he belts out classic hits like “Friends In Low Places” and “Rodeo.” Others offer fans a wide-view look at the stage and the venue. The final photo takes in the country music star’s adoring crowd. The photo captures concert-goers waving their cowboy hats in the air above their heads.

“From beginning to end…the show AND my career,” Brooks began, “DALLAS you completed the circle for me tonight! love and gratitude.”

Saturday night’s concert marked Garth Brooks’ final stadium performance in the U.S. Earlier this year, Brooks shared that his latest stadium tour will also be his last. Per newson6.com, the country singer previously said, “For the band and crew, I’m just going to say it’s too much.”

Instead, Garth Brooks fans can look forward to seeing the living legend perform at smaller, inside venues in the future.

Garth Brooks to Release Second Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series

Garth Brooks released the first part of his anthology series The First Five Years in November 2017. Now, several years later, the country star is releasing the second part of the series. Entitled The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years, the release enables Garth Brooks to revisit the heights of his career.

The Next Five Years explores the era of 1996 to 2001. That five-year span saw the Brook put out projects including Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live, and Scarecrow. The new release features Garth Brooks as he recalls some of his fondest memories from the era. He even relives the creation of his hit song “Beer Run” with the iconic George Jones.

However, most importantly, the anthology reveals why Garth Brooks, now 60 years old, decided to announce his retirement. Of his newest project, which is now available for purchase, the artist said in a post, “These stories shaped my life and career, I can’t wait to share them with YOU!”

Per his post, the second part of the anthology became available for preorder about a week ago, revealing the release as a limited edition. The collection not only includes special audio tapings but also features a book numbering more than 300 pages in length and boasting over 280 photos.

Of his newest project, Garth Brooks said, “It’s like a musical box [set] with killer liner notes pretty much.”