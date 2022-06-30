Gene Simmons Says Kiss Is Adding Over 100 Cities to Farewell Tour

Legendary rock band Kiss is still trekking across the world on their “End of Road Tour” with their unique brand of music. But Gene Simmons just revealed the band is adding 100 more destinations to what will supposedly be their final tour.

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, the bassist and singer could not fully commit to calling this the final run of the band.

“We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time,” Simmons said. “It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it. You don’t know.”

Despite being billed as a final tour, Simmons admitted the band members are happy along with the crew. It seems they’re just not ready to stop yet, so they’re extending their final run. Simmons went on to say there is no grand plan for the band, but admits the end will come eventually.

“We didn’t think about 50 years or anything like that,” Simmons said. “We just thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna be 70 years old’ before the pandemic started; maybe it’s time to stop so we don’t go too long. I don’t care who you are — at some point, you have to get off the stage, and it’s better for the fans and you and for the legacy to get off the stage while you’re still great. Don’t wait until you’re too old. Don’t do that.”

Gene Simmons Knows the Next Phase is Coming Soon

Simmons said it’s unlikely Kiss will take on additional dates beyond the recent additions. However, he added, “I’ve said probably not before.”

“A lot of it has to do with how we feel and how strong we are,” Simmons said. “But this is a tour that will not stop until it stops. So we’re not gonna take a year off and then resume. We’re in the tour mode, and we’re gonna stay out there until we stop. Do I know where the last show is gonna be or when? I do not know. But I’m telling you: We are having the time of our lives.”

Before the announcement of these additional shows, Simmons spoke candidly about the inevitable end of Kiss’s touring. The band has been one of the most consistent touring acts for nearly 50 years. But Simmons knows the next phase of life is waiting.

“At some point, you’ve got to go out on your own and start the next chapter,” Simmons said “So it’s gonna be a different kind of a thing. It won’t be as exciting as touring and putting on more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore, but life continues.”

The additional dates have yet to be formally announced. The End of the Road Tour is currently working through Europe with dates scheduled through October. With 100 more stops to add, the tour should extend well into next year and beyond the 50th anniversary of the band’s first-ever performance on Jan. 30, 2023.