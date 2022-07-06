Granger Smith’s Wife Reveals Hurtful DM’s Blaming the Couple for Son River’s Death

Granger Smith and his wife Amber lost their son River in 2019. It was the result of a tragic drowning incident at their home. River Smith was 3 years old.

Amber Smith shared some of the hurtful comments that she has received since the incident on Monday.

“Why was he not being properly protected and supervised?” one person asked.

“Not my business, not trying to be cruel, but to have a beautiful baby drown and then just have another kid, like…oops sorry about that one, we’ll just replace him. How do you guys deal with knowing his death was 100 percent preventable? And then just move on?” said another.

“Not her business and she’s not judging or trying to be cruel though,” Amber Smith captioned the Instagram story. “The lord is my strength when we still, three years later, receive these messages.”

In another screenshot later shared by Amber, she had apparently shown empathy for another parent that lost a child. Someone jumped into the conversation with more accusations.

“Why would you be such irresponsible parents?!? Teach babies to swim, fence the pool, PROTECT your children! This is your fault, you KILLED your win [sic] kid. Truly disgusting,” the person chimed in.

Granger Smith’s wife Amber again leaned on her faith in her reply. She first quoted James 3:6.

Granger Smith and His Wife Amber Don’t Fault Doubters

“The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. But no man can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil full of deadly poison,” she quoted from James 3:6.

She added that she doesn’t fault the people that have their doubts about what happened.

“I can’t fault these people. We live in a fallen world. It’s taken me 3 years to not let these comments hurt me, but I forgive them. I am rooted in Jesus,” she added to the screenshot.

It isn’t the first time that Amber Smith has taken to Instagram to defend herself against similar comments.

Granger Smith and his wife Amber welcomed another child in 2021. The couple shared photos of their latest addition, Maverick, while paying tribute to River.

“Momma’s good looks, daddy’s hair and big brother’s favorite car,” Granger Smith shared. Maverick was holding a toy car that belonged to River.

The couple are teaching Maverick to swim at a young age. Granger and Amber Smith also created the River Kelly Fund in the wake of their son’s death. The purpose of the fund is “illuminating love and joy in this present moment.” The non-profit says that, “we have one life to live and we hope to live it with purpose, gratitude and compassion.”