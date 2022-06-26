Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Declares He’s ‘Renouncing’ US Citizenship in Profanity-Laced Rant During Concert

In a recent concert in the U.K., Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd in a profanity-filled speech that he is “renouncing” his US Citizenship. This reaction and music star’s disillusionment with the country seems to be in reaction to the recent controversial decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade late last week. Additionally, a report by the Daily Mail also notes that the Green Day singer yelled F**k the Supreme Court of America,” just before launching into a performance of the band’s 2004 single, American Idiot.

Green Day Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong Addresses A U.K. Crowd Announcing He Is ‘Renouncing’ His U.S. Citizenship

During Green Days Hella Mega tour where the Basket Case performers were performing in London, Billie Joe Armstrong took a break from his music to address the crowd, stating that he is “renouncing” his American citizenship. And, the singer says in the profanity-filled statement, he’s looking at the U.K. for his new home.

“F**k America,” Billie Joe Armstrong says during the London leg of the tour.

“I’m f**king renouncing my citizenship,” the When I Come Around singer continues. “I’m f**king coming here.”

The Popular Singer Doubles Down, Telling The U.K. Crowd They Will See A Lot More Of Him In ‘The Coming Days’

During his time addressing the London crowd at the recent concert, the Green Day singer notes that he is disenchanted with the U.S. before launching into American Idiot. A song that he has used before in a show of dislike for other political figures and issues.

“There’s just too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” the Green Day rocker says in the speech, which can be seen in the Twitter post below.

“Oh, I’m not kidding,” the singer continues to the sold-out crowd.

“You’re going to get a lot of me [in the U.K] in the coming days,” Armstrong adds.

Billie Joe Armstrong And Green Day Bandmates Begin A Performance Of American Idiot After Intense Speech At A London Performance

After the intense moment, Green Day launched into a rendition of the 2004 single, American Idiot. This song was released eighteen years ago by the group as a criticism of then-president George W. Bush. The group has remained vocal about its stance on politics, and political figures.

Most recently, the band performed with a giant banner noting [F**ck] Ted Cruz flying behind them. This came when the band vocally condemned the republican senator after the deadly mass shooting of 19 young children and two of their teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

The band’s European dates in their Hella Mega Tour wrap up in Paris on July 2. The rock group, who is performing with Weezer and Fall Out Boy is scheduled to return to the states later this summer for already scheduled performances; one in Chicago on July 31 for Lollapalooza and another on August 6 at Outside Lands in San Francisco.