Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Dedicates Tour to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose is remembering late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a touching tribute to him. Rose, whose voice soars on songs like Patience and Sweet Child O’ Mine, took to Twitter on Saturday. He dedicated his band’s current tour to Hawkins, who died in March.

“It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” Rose said in a lengthy post. “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him.”

In his post, Rose also thanks Carrie Underwood for being a part of their shows in the United Kingdom. According to Billboard, the Gunners will pick up their tour again in South America in September before heading to Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Wife Of Taylor Hawkins Broke Silence About Husband’s Death

Back in June, Hawkins’ wife spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s death. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” Alison Hawkins wrote in part on her husband’s Instagram account. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.” Hawkins was on tour with Foo Fighters when he died in South America at age 50.

Others also have shared their thoughts and moments involving Hawkins. One of them was Full House star John Stamos, who made public the final text he received from the famed drummer. In a tweet, Stamos wrote back in March, “This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: “Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die” Wise words from my friend- put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon.” Stamos also has been dealing with the loss of his longtime costar Bob Saget, too. Country music band Old Dominion added their voices to the Hawkins’ tributes with a throwback video of them playing Times Like These.

Besides playing for Foo Fighters on the drums, Hawkins also was known for getting up and singing, too. Sometimes, Dave Grohl would bring him down in front on the stage and let him belt out a Queen number. Hawkins also would sit in with other groups, too.