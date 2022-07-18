Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Shouts Out Carrie Underwood as Tour Comes to an End

Carrie Underwood struck up an unlikely friendship with legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses this year. In April, Axl Rose joined the “Ghost Story” singer at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. She returned the favor in July when she joined the band for two nights in London.

The European leg of the Guns N’ Roses tour ended in Germany on Friday, and Axl Rose had words about his new friend.

“I’d like to thank Carrie Underwood and her team for coming all the way to the UK for r shows at Tottingham!! YEAH!! She’s AMAZING!! AND in this case a REAL lifesaver!! At least someone could sing!!” Axl Rose said in the message posted to social media.

Carrie Underwood was also in the United Kingdom doing a press run for her latest album, Ghost Story. But she’s gushed over her love of Guns N’ Roses often and surely would have made the special trip at Axl’s request. Rose went on to dedicate the tour to the memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but i an effort to pay r respects we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins. Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him,” Axl also said in the post.

Later this year, Guns N’ Roses will head to South America, Mexico, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Ghost Story’ Era

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood is back home and she’ll have two performances at the Grand Ole Opry later this month. The shows are set to honor the 50th anniversary of Barbara Mandrell’s induction into the halls of the “show that made country music famous.”

Underwood has shown a lot of love for rock and roll lately. She recorded a version of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home” for Apple Music. Maybe she’ll break out some rockers on her upcoming tour. It kicks off at Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, S.C on October 15. Will fans see the Osbourne cover? Maybe “Sweet Child O’ Mine?” Or could it all be a tease from Carrie? Maybe she’ll follow the ‘Ghost Story’ era with an entire rock era of her own.

Carrie’s tour is expansive and rolls all across North America well into 2022. She plays what is sure to be a massive homecoming show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.