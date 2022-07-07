Guns ‘N Roses Frontman Axl Rose Breaks Silence After Canceling Show Due to Medical Concerns

Like many touring musicians, the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses is currently in the midst of a tour that started back in 2020. Due to pandemic restrictions, their Were F’n Back World Tour was postponed, pushing multiple legs of the tour into 2021. Now, GNR is finally working through the UK/Ireland and European dates.

Unfortunately, however, they’ve been delayed once again. This time, the delay comes as the result of concerns surrounding frontman Axl Rose’s health and persisting issues with his vocal quality. These health issues forced Guns N’ Roses to cancel their July 5th performance at Glasgow Green in Scotland, an unlucky circumstance that the band quickly addressed on social media.

“Due to illness and medical advice, Guns N’ Roses will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow,” the band wrote in a Twitter post. “Ticket buyers have been contacted by their point of purchase and we will be in touch about the rescheduled date.”

Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose Addresses Canceled Performance

Two days following the disappointing but necessary cancellation of their Glasgow performance, Axl Rose took to Twitter to address and apologize for the inconvenience. In the July 7th statement, he also promises even better performances in the future and expresses gratitude for his fans’ understanding.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their well wishes!” he wrote. “It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I’ve been following [the] doctor’s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach, and sorting out our sound issues. Seems good so far.”

“Thanks again for everyone’s concern!” Axl Rose continued. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving you, the fans, the best of ourselves and the best time we can give you. And that’s all I, the band, and crew are focused on. See you in Munich!!”

In response to the tweet, Guns N’ Roses fans didn’t express a hint of anger or disappointment. Instead, they were simply pleased to hear that Axl Rose was recovering from his health scare.

“I’m so glad to hear you’re doing better, Axl. Your health and well-being is THE most important thing to me, to all of us. We appreciate the update and look forward to seeing you onstage again,” one fan wrote. “Your health is the most important thing! Keep taking care of yourself! We want to see you well and happy!” another said.