Guns N’ Roses Pulls Plug on Show Over Illness

On Monday (July 4th), legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced that it had to pull the plug on their show in Glasgow due to an illness situation.

In an Instagram post, Guns N’ Roses revealed, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow [Tuesday] 5-July-2022.”

The band went on to share that the music group is working on rescheduling options for the show. “So please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Prior to the announcement from the group, frontman Axl Rose revealed that he had been to the doctor recently. During the band’s show in London, Axl Rose stated he was planning to change the setlist due to his voice issues. “I went to a doctor to get checked out and I slept there last night to make sure. Then I’m going to change the songs a bit vocally, I hope you don’t mind.”

Carrie Underwood notably made two surprise appearances during the Guns N’ Roses shows on Friday (July 1st) and Saturday (July 2nd).

Carrie Underwood Recalls Singing With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For the First Time

While speaking to Billboard recently, Carrie Underwood spoke about singing with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose for the first time.

“Axl was my pinnacle moment, the one that I’ve been waiting almost my whole life for,” Underwood explained. She also said that she previously asked him about other things, including if he would be interested in singing together. “And It never quite panned out. So I like to think I just wore him down. I wrote him a letter – an email – and explained why I really wanted to sing with him.”

While describing the email, Carrie Underwood stated she told Axl Rose that he was such an influence on her and her music. “[I wrote], ‘I think it would be wonderful [to sing together] and we would burn the stage down together.’ And he finally said yes. At the end of my letter, I was like, ‘If you can’t do it this time, I understand, but I will keep asking.”

When asked if she would be interested in doing any more work in the rock music genre, Carrie Underwood said, “I love having my moments and I love having my influences and I love it when I can have those influences work their way out or things that I do. But I’m a country girl. I can’t imagine myself making any kind of switch.”

Carrie Underwood then added that she likes having flavors to her music. “Or having these moments where I get to collaborate with somebody that I adore and respect.”