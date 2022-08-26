Gwen Stefani’s Kids Join Dad Gavin Rossdale On Stage in Rare Appearance

While celebrating the 14th birthday of his and Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma, Gavin Rossdale took the birthday boy and 8-year-old Apollo on stage at his latest show taking place in Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday (August 24th).

According to TMZ, the Bush singer brought out Zuma and Apollo so that the audience could join in the celebration of Zuma’s birthday, which took place over the weekend. While Rossdale did call for his 16-year-old Kingston to come on stage to join him and his brothers, his and Gwen Stefani’s eldest son was a no-show. However, Zuma did receive a “Happy Birthday” from the audience and got to blow out birthday candles on stage.

The musician and Gwen Stefani’s former husband took to Instagram over the week to gush about Zuma while giving a heartfelt tribute. “My sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun,” Rossdale wrote about Zuma. “I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed. Layers on layers. So happy you’re mine. You’ve even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. And you can hit the life of a ball that flies at 8mph. You’re amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard. Because that’s how we roll.”

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have three children together. They are Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Rossdale also shares daughter Daisy Lowe with Pearl Lowe.

Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Says His Children Inspire Him to ‘Be Better’

In a July 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale discusses how his children greatly impact his personal and professional life.

“I don’t want them to play my records to their friends and say, ‘What happened to my dad?’” Rossdale explained. “I want them to be like, ‘My dad’s on fire.’ They inspire me because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better.”

Rossdale also spoke about his and Gwen Stefani’s eldest son Kingston was showing a similar passion for music. He said he’s been trying to introduce the teen to some “greats” in the punk rock genre. The Bush frontman then said he and Kingston are trying the bands from past generations as well as the bands from Kingston’s generation. “Young kids that are making music now, it’s cool, but I was like, ‘Why don’t we look at the beginning? See where it came from.’”

Rossdale went on to describe Kingston as being a joy. “When he’s playing guitar, all he wants to do is wear my clothes. He comes out looking better than me, generally. Basically all three boys, all my kids, they’re just better versions of me. I gave them my strengths.”