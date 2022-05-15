Gwen Stefani Returning to ‘The Voice’ for Season 22

Big news, “The Voice” fans! Gwen Stefani has announced she is returning to the competition series for its 22nd season!

On Friday (May 13th), Gwen Stefani took to TikTok to share the special “The Voice” news. She, her husband Blake Shelton, and John Legend sang Mika’s 2007 song “Grace Kelly” in the video. The singer and songwriter then wrote in the caption, “#Duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall.”

According to The Sun, Gwen Stefani has been a coach on “The Voice” for seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19. The singer has not been a coach for two consecutive seasons. However, she was a part-time adviser on the show for the 8th and 10th seasons. Her husband, Blake Shelton, has been a coach since the show premiered in 2011. He is also the only coach that has been on the series since the beginning.

Meanwhile, the fourth coach on “The Voice” has not been revealed. But Kelly Clarkson has been in that seat since 2018.

Blake Shelton Previously Opened Up About Meeting Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

During a promo for “The Voice” in 2021, Blake Shelton spoke about meeting Gwen Stefani on the set of the hit series. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the great thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancee here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

Blake Shelton also stated that he loves it when Gwen Stefani is on “The Voice” set. “She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

Blake Shelton further stated that if anyone would have told him back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was going to be his girlfriend one day, he would have laughed them out of the room. “You know what I’m saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now. I almost bust out laughing. That’s how ridiculous it is.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating in 2016. The couple married in July 2021. Shelton recently spoke about his future career plans. “What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years … is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away. You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen [Stefani], I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff.”