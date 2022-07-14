Since her days with No Doubt in the ’90s, Gwen Stefani has built her impressive legacy on her unique vocals backed by her larger-than-life personality, which she regularly put on display via her fashion and energetic performances. Stefani has remained a massive name in pop for decades. And despite being 52 years old and a mother of three, the legendary singer continues to wow audiences around the world to this day.

Part of what makes Gwen Stefani so iconic is the fact that she’s unapologetically loud, in every sense of the word. She makes no effort to blend in. On the contrary, Stefani would unquestionably stand out in any crowd, even without the fame. As such, she’s more than used to comments about her appearance, both positive and negative.

So when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live sporting her signature inch-long fingernails, five waist-length ponytails, a revealing golden-haired halter top, and black fishnets beneath green cargo pants, she no doubt expected an audience reaction. And react, they did.

While Gwen Stefani performed alongside Sean Paul, the duo singing their latest track “Light My Fire” for an audience for the first time, viewers took to Twitter to express disbelief in her choice of outfit and dance moves.

“Holy moly, can’t believe that is Gwen Stefani performing with Sean Paul,” one wrote, adding a shocked emoji for emphasis. “It’s 2022, Gwen Stefani shouldn’t be getting away with this anymore,” another said.

@JimmyKimmelLive @jimmykimmel



Eeeesh. @gwenstefani attempting to be “rap” by constantly putting her hand in front of her crotch – with mega-claw fake nails, while performing with @duttypaul 😬

So #cringe



Honey, you’re married to Blake Shelton FFS. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7QuEEM4PjV — Maud (@M_M_M_Maud) July 14, 2022

Why Gwen Stefani Stands by Her Most Outlandish Looks

Many would consider Gwen Stefani’s most recent outfit on Jimmy Kimmel to be nothing short of outrageous. For Gwen, however, it’s only the latest in a decades-long history of unusual fashion choices (and not even close to being the most bizarre). And in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the singer revealed that she wouldn’t change a thing.

“Everyone loves to try to get me to admit to regret [my fashion],” Stefani explained. “I don’t regret those looks. Because I look at her—the version of me then—and what I was doing, that’s all I had. When you see me with the blue hair and the bindis and the balls in my hair, I had just come home from tour and I was still living with my parents.”

“I had nothing,” she continued. “I didn’t have a stylist or a makeup artist or an assistant. I was driving the vans. It was the real deal. It just came together because I didn’t have anybody else. I was just doing me and being creative. I was super naive and I didn’t really think hard about it. I think people really liked that I was me.”