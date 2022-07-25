Several months ago, country music legend Hank Williams Jr.‘s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away at just 58 years old. Now, following her death on March 22nd of this year, it has been revealed that the musician’s partner passed away due to complications from surgery.

According to TMZ, Mary Jane Thomas died when her lung collapsed. The outlet states her passing occurred a day after she’d gone under the knife for plastic surgery. As per the outlet, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has ruled her death an accident. Before Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away, she had gone under the knife for liposuction in multiple places. These include on her back, arms, and stomach. She’d also had her breast implants removed at the time of the surgery.

After undergoing her surgery, the ME stated Hank Jr.’s wife became unresponsive the following day. Specifically, Mary Jane Thomas’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harold Bafitis, had been on his way to visit with the musician’s wife in her hotel when things took a turn for the worse. When her death was originally reported, outlets stated she died about an hour after she became unresponsive.

Hank Williams Jr.’s Emotional Reaction Following His Wife’s Death:

Following the death of his wife back in March, the “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” singer took to Instagram to share an emotional statement. In his post, he wrote, “Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

In speaking about his music career, he shared, “The family has encouraged me to perform this weekend. Not only is it healing but I do not want to disappoint my fans who have purchased tickets.”

Before her sudden death, Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas were set to celebrate 32 years of marriage together this summer. The country couple first met decades ago in 1985, sharing their vows five years later in 1990.

Hank Williams Jr. had a rough go of things over the last few years. Before his wife passed away, the couple lost their daughter Katie Williams Dunning in 2020. The country star’s daughter tragically passed away at just 27 years old as the result of a car crash.

About a month after Hank Williams Jr. bid goodbye to Mary Jane Thomas, the iconic singer once again took to social media to remember his partner. In a sweet post recalling Thomas’s days as a Hawaiian Tropic model, he wrote, “I met Ms. Mary Jane Thomas on July 4th, 1984 in Daytona Beach, FL. Who knew that the beach beauty would turn out to be a world-class hunter and adventurer?”

He sweetly recalled trips on hunts and safaris with his late wife. But he shared that their favorite hunting spot was located right at home in Tennessee.