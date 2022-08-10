Henry Winkler Might Be Chapel Hart’s Biggest Fan After Posting Their Performance of ‘American Pride’

Henry Winkler took to Twitter to share Chapel Hart’s original song “American Pride.” Chapel Hart is a country music group that has risen to prominence through their performances on America’s Got Talent.

“Ladies and gentlemen, CHAPEL HART !!!!” wrote “The Fonz” actor in his tweet’s caption.

Fans flooded the actor’s comment section to offer their assessment of Chapel Hart. One fan wrote, “Saw them on Frenchmen St. in Nola one winter weekend under another name, they really brought the soul. Glad they’re thriving.”

Another fan agreed with Winkler, writing, “Beautiful harmony !!”

Chapel Hart- American Pride (Original) CMT Acoustic Performance https://t.co/lEwfN9v2yD via @YouTube



ladies and gentlemen CHAPEL HART !!!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 10, 2022

Winkler has been active on Twitter recently. A few days ago, Winkler took to the popular app to voice his endorsement of a local political race.

Henry Winkler recently spoke about Happy Days co-star Anson Williams, who is running for Mayor of Ojai, California. Williams played Warren “Potsie” Weber on the show.

Winkler took to Twitter to reveal his official endorsement of the actor. Ojai is located in Ventura County, California.

Anson Williams and Henry Winkler remained friends long after their Happy Days time ended. Williams went on to become a seasoned television director, directing episodes of shows like Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Williams remained on the show through its entire run, unlike co-stars Ron Howard and Don Most.

Chapel Hart Impresses Henry Winkler and Rest of America

Chapel Hart definitely stand out from the other singers, specifically country musicians. After all, there are few Black performers in country music. The group — two sisters and their first cousin — talked about this lack of diversity within in the industry during their audition.

“Country music doesn’t always look like us,” Danica Hart, the lead singer of the group, told America’s Got Talent judges. After they finished their act, Cowell told them “you’ve just got to break down the door. And you may have just broken down the door with that performance.”

However, the group surely has what it takes to win the $1 million prize and contract to perform in Las Vegas. AGT likes to select singers. Of the sixteen previous winners, half of them sang for the winning title. Some of the winners also have been young. Bianca Ryan, the first ever America’s Got Talent champion, won the show when she was only 11.

A few weeks ago, Chapel Hart received a Golden Buzzer. This surely increases their chances of winning the talent competition.

The group talked recently about the whirlwind experience of being on the show.

“It is absolutely mind-boggling. We went from however many followers to, overnight, gaining thousands and thousands of new fans. Our social media is going crazy… It’s a little bit overwhelming but in a good way. It feels good to have that kind of support behind us.”

Danica Hart added, “Imagine wishing you had a Thunderbird for your whole life. Then, you get a Thunderbird. It’s like our dreams are coming true and it’s an amazing feeling.”