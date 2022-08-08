historic-kenny-rogers-memorabilia-to-be-auctioned-off

More than two years after Kenny Rogers’ death, historical memorabilia of the country music legend will be going up for auction soon.

According to Billboard, Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills will be selling off Kenny Rogers’ memorabilia from October 21st through the 23rd. The auction will be available in person and online on the auction house’s website. A public exhibition of memorabilia will take place at the auction house in Beverly Hills. The dates are from October 17th to the 21st.

Of the memorabilia to be sold are items from Kenny Rogers’ Sandy Spring, Georgia home as well as a framed group of signed soloist lead sheets from charity single “We Are the World.” Signatures from artists Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen is part of the auction list. Portraits of Jackson and Lucille Ball will also be up for auction along with celebrity letters and documents from U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan.

There will also be two letters from Kenny Rogers’ collaborator and fellow country music icon Dolly Parton. A first typed letter from Parton to Rogers from 2016 reads, “I do truly mean it when I say I will always love you. We will always stay in touch. I’ll always send you a message by pony express… you know how high tech I am! But we’ll always find each other.”

Meanwhile, the second letter references Kenny Rogers’ final performance. “And speaking of brightening up the room, we sure brightened up the room the other night! It was so good to be on stage with you for one last time. Can’t wait for the special to air.”

Wardrobe items, personal photography equipment, and gold digital sales commemoration of Kenny Rogers and Parton’s duet “Islands in the Stream” will be part of the auction.

Dolly Parton Says Kenny Rogers’ Death Caught Her By Surprise

Weeks after Kenny Rogers’ passing, Dolly Parton revealed how the death of her collaborator and friend was a bit of a shock to her.

“When Kenny passed away, it caught me by surprise,” Parton explained. “I knew he wasn’t doing well, but it was just like I lost someone so close to me, it just broke my heart. It just shocked me and I was very emotional about it for several days. Now I’ve kind of put it in a peaceful place, knowing that he’s at peace.”

Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81 from natural causes. He had been under hospice care at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was interred in Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.