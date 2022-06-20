Iron Maiden Arranges to Cover Costs of Former Singer Paul Di’Anno’s Knee Surgery

Iron Maiden is one of the most well-known and successful heavy metal bands in history. For nearly fifty years, the hard-hitting rockers have graced the stages of the world with their unique brand of music.

For most of their existence, legendary lead singer Bruce Dickinson has fronted the band. Known for his dynamic vocals and captivating stage presence, Dickinson’s status as a rock god is undeniable. However, he was not the first person to lead the band on stage. That distinction belongs to Paul Di’Anno.

Di’Anno sang for Iron Maiden during the group’s formation in England in the late-70s and early-80s. They performed extensively across Europe and released their first two studio albums: their self-titled debut in 1980 and Killers in 1981. Unfortunately for Di’Anno, his behavior became unsustainable. Increasingly erratic public performances fueled by excessive drug use lead to his firing in 1981. At which time, Iron Maiden hired Dickinson and began taking on the world.

His exit from the band may have been difficult, but he is not forgotten by the band’s fans. The first two studio albums are still well-regarded, and the songs are still frequently played live by the band. Di’Anno has fronted bands consistently since his time with Iron Maiden came to an end, but he never found the level of success his former band found after his departure.

A Campaign to Help the Former Iron Maiden Front Man

In January 2021, fans organized a fundraiser to help Di’Anno pay for an urgently needed knee surgery. The fundraiser achieved half of its target after an 18-month campaign before the organizers announced its closure.

In a fortunate turn of events, Di’Anno reconnected with Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris at a concert in his home country of Croatia last month. Di’Anno was in attendance to perform his first concert in six years while bound to a wheelchair. But he was given a new lease on life by running into his old bandmates.

“Last weekend was absolutely amazing,” Di’Anno told UltimateClassicRock.com. “We actually hadn’t met for a long time. And it was brilliant because I met up with Steve’s sister Linda first, whom I hadn’t seen in about 30 years. And then Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well – it’s made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome.”

Kastro Pergjoni was one of the fundraiser organizers, and he took to Facebook to thank the legendary rockers for their contribution to their former singer.

“Not only are Iron Maiden the best band on this planet, they are kindhearted and supported by an amazing team,” Pergjoni said. “As a result of this fantastic news, I will be closing the fundraising on June 21. I would like to express my huge thanks to everyone that has donated; you all made a difference and made this happen for Paul.”