Jake Owen Performs ‘American Country Love Song’ and ‘Down to the Honkytonk’ During ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Special: WATCH

Jake Owen performed a pair of his hits during A Capitol Fourth on PBS on Monday. The annual event takes place on the West Lawn of the Capitol, and it is now in its’ 42nd year. Mickey Guyton was the only other country artist on the bill. Others included Andy Grammer, Darren Criss and Gloria Gaynor. Guyton also served as host of the show.

“American Country Love Song” was a number one hit for Jake Owen. It was on his 2016 album American Love. Check out the performance below.

The celebration of Independence Day was set up like an actual backyard concert. It was in-the-round, with some fans seated at the base of the stage.

Jake Owens also performed “Down to the Honkytonk,” the first track from his most recent full-length album, Greetings From…Jake. Check out the second performance below.

He did not break out his latest single, “1×1.” Owen has a few new singles streaming, including “Up There Down Here,” “Fishin’ on a River” and “Drunk on a Boat.” He also appeared in a couple of collaborations in the past couple of years. “Jonesin'” featured Ronnie Dunn and Jake Worthington, while “11 Beers” was a collaboration he lent to The Reklaws. “Best Thing Since Backroads” has also had plenty of country radio success.

Maybe all of these new tracks end up on a new album. Or maybe Jake Owen is embracing the modern approach to releasing new music. The Florida native is staying busy in either case.

Jake Owen’s ‘Up There Down Here’ Tour

Jake Owen hits the road this fall for the ‘Up There Down Here’ Tour. He’ll have support from Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter.

Before that trek, he’s at festivals and fairs throughout the summer. His next stop is the Delaware County Fair in Manchester, Iowa on July 14. He visits the Country Stampede in Topeka, Kan. the next night. He performs a postgame concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 23. The set follows a contest between the hometown Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.

He’s at the world-famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 24, performing on the Summer Stage. The venue was responsible for launching the careers of no-names like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi in its heyday.

After a handful of west coast festival dates, he heads out for his own tour. The ‘Up There Down Here’ Tour hits arenas and amphitheaters throughout the Midwest and across the South into the fall. It concludes at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. on November 12. The Caverns performance will actually be in an underground cave. Check out all of the dates remaining for Jake Owen in 2022 and get ticket information at his website.