Jana Kramer Emotionally Mourns the Death of Her Grandfather, Jim Kauffman

One Tree Hill alum and country music artist Jana Kramer took to social media to mourn the death of her grandfather on Thursday. She posted a touching tribute to her grandfather Jim Kauffman on her official Instagram. In the post, Kramer revealed her grandfather had passed away Wednesday. She asked fans to keep her and her family in their prayers.



“Heaven has a new angel. My grandpa, Jim Kauffman. Our hearts are broken. Please pray for my beautiful grandma @margekauffmann who said goodbye to her love of 72 years this morning…. and all of my family,” Kramer wrote on her Instagram. Jana Kramer wrote the caption along with several photos and videos featuring her grandfather.

“We didn’t know if he was going to make it to the 4th of July but he hung in there for all of us to be around him one last time… To kiss and hug him one last time….I know we are all forever grateful that God gave us those final memories with him… And then he took him home… My grandpa was the funniest man I’ve ever met.”

Kramer shared fond memories of her grandfather with her fans

Jana Kramer continued, recalling good memories with her grandfather. “He would have us laughing until we cried at the campfire with his jokes and stories. [My Grandfather] was the euchre king and taught me everything I know about that game. He was a tough man but he loved my grandma since 4th grade. Thanks for all the love you gave us grandpa. Also, No one will ever be able to make stuffing as good as u on thanksgiving… EVER. I hope you are playing all the euchre and cribbage in heaven, with a beer and a shot of whiskey on the side. Rest in Peace Grandpa. We love you so much.”

Kramer also shared memories on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture from a mountaintop view. “Heart is very heavy as I got the news 20 mins after landing in LA… but I sat up here for about an hour and just prayed,” she wrote. “Listened to his favorite Willie Nelson and tried to get as close to heaven as I could up here.” She shared more stories about her grandfather throughout the day. “No matter what age, loss is not easy,” Kramer said.

Jana Kramer has been open about her mental health journey

Earlier in the week, Jana Kramer shared a photo on Instagram of her new wrist tattoo. She described to her fans how it symbolized mental health. “Felt so good to be back at therapy today. Focusing and working on mental health is just as important as physical and I’m so grateful to have a sacred place within @refugecenterforcounseling,” Kramer wrote.

“I’ll forever be grateful for my therapist Amy. She has helped me get back to the Jana I lost a long time ago. This leads me to my new tattoo. I got the ampersand on my wrist. The symbol for me is my symbol for the healing work I’ve done and continue to do,” Jana Kramer explained. “You can be happy AND hurt/struggle. It’s holding space for both. It’s saying this is hard and it’s going to be okay. Holding space for both. Holding space for all of you….and my story is not over yet.”