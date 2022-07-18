Jana Kramer Jokingly Introduces the ‘New Man’ in Her Life

Singer and actress Jana Kramer has no problem dealing with the stresses of Hollywood. Known for her role in One Tree Hill, the singer acted in shows and films like Prom Night, Grey’s Anatomy, and Friday Nights Lights. She even participated on Dancing with the Stars in season 23. Again, a powerhouse on screen, but when it comes to relationships, the singer has had some difficulties. In January of 2022, Kramer confirmed her relationship with Ian Schinelli, a Navy Veteran. But in April, they called it quits. And now, just a few months later, Kramer is introducing a new man into her life, and he’s a keeper.

Going on TikTok to show off the new man around the house, Kramer shared a video, revealing that she had adopted a puppy. Captioning it “New man alert,” fans were a little stunned when they saw the cuddly fur ball on her hip. On Instagram, Kramer continued to document the puppy’s first night and meeting the rest of the family, which included her son and daughter, Jolie and Jace.

Jana Kramer On Loving Herself First

Discussing her struggles with relationships on It Sure Is A Beautiful Day podcast, Jana Kramer stated, “When I truly love myself, I will never settle for things ever again. I give a lot of grace for people, and I understand people make mistakes. But there’s certain boundaries that I’ve just done such a bad job of sticking to.”

Back when Kramer and Ian Schinelli publicized their relationship, the star said, “I disrespect myself in the process of staying in something that I know that’s not what I want out of someone. I don’t want to be with someone that just lied to me. Like, that’s not the kind of relationship I want because then all my past triggers come out and I become someone I’m not. That’s something that I have to realize too.”

The Ongoing Conflict Of Broken Hearts

The short romance continues to unfold as both Kramer and Schinelli hurled accusations at each other. The actress claimed he cheated on her with several women. Although he denied the statement, Kramer stated, “The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf. Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story.” She added, “I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

With their partnership over, it appears Kramer is enjoying the single life and her snuggles with her new squeeze.