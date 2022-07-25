Jana Kramer Met With Outpouring of Support After Death of Her Grandfather

Country music star Jana Kramer is receiving support after she lost her grandfather, Jim Kauffman. On Wednesday, the vocalist shared a heartfelt tribute, sharing a series of pics and videos featuring her late grandpa. Many of her cherished memories also featured her grandmother, Marge Kauffman. According to Kramer, her grandparents were together for more than 70 years.

“Heaven has a new angel,” Kramer began the sorrowful post. “Our hearts are broken. Please pray for my beautiful grandma [Marge Kauffman] who said goodbye to her love of 72 years this morning….and all of my family.”

Kramer also detailed her last moments with her grandpa, saying that she and her family wasn’t sure if he’d make it to the Fourth of July holiday, but thankfully he did. As a result, the family got to see him one last time.

After posting the tribute, Kramer received heartfelt comments from her friends and family, showing their support.

“Your grandpa was an angel. He was so proud of your successes. He loved you so much. Big hugs,” one user wrote, appearing to have known Kauffman. Someone else penned: “So sorry Jana. Sending my love & prayers to you, your grandma & the rest of your family.”

In addition, many of her followers left heart and prayer-hands emojis as a way to let Kramer know they were thinking of her.

Kramer’s post also sought to highlight her grandpa’s fun side. She included a clip of him on a boat while another shows him playing around at the dinner table. The singer goes on to say that those fun moments are classic examples of who her grandpa was on a daily basis.

“My grandpa was the funniest man I’ve ever met,” she said fondly. “He would have us laughing until we cried at the campfire with his jokes and stories.:

She concluded, “I hope you are playing all the euchre and cribbage in heaven, with a beer and a shot of whiskey on the side. Rest in Peace Grandpa. We love you so much.”

Jana Kramer reveals the significance behind her new tattoo

On her Instagram stories, Jana Kramer also explained that she grieved by listening to one of her grandpa’s favorite country singers: Willie Nelson.

On Tuesday, Kramer also shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram and opened up to fans about its significance.

“Felt so good to be back at therapy today. Focusing and working on mental health is just as important as physical and I’m so grateful to have a sacred place within @refugecenterforcounseling,” she wrote.

“I’ll forever be grateful for my therapist Amy. She has helped me get back to the Jana I lost a lot time ago. This leads me to my new tattoo. I got the ampersand on my wrist. The symbol for me is my symbol for the healing work I’ve done and continue to do,” the “One Tree Hill” alum continued.

“You can be happy AND hurt/struggle. It’s holding space for both. It’s saying this is hard AND it’s going to be okay. Holding space for both. Holding space for all of you….AND my story is not over yet.”