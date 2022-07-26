Jason Aldean Celebrates 17-Year Anniversary of First-Ever Album Release: ‘Forever Grateful’

Jason Aldean’s eponymous debut was released 17 years ago today. He was 28 years old when the album hit shelves on July 26, 2005. The highest-charting song on the release was “Why,” which peaked at number one. It also featured the singles “Hicktown” and “Amarillo Sky.” The latter was originally recorded by McBride & the Ride. Aldean took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on the time since the release.

“17 years ago today I released my first album. I had no clue how much my life would forever change after that. I can never thank y’all enough for the life you have given to me and my family.” He continued, “I am forever grateful,” he captioned the post.

A couple of fans noted that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

“Your son looks just like you here,” said one fan of the fresh-faced Aldean.

“Agree!” chimed in another.

The release had a profound effect on others. A few responded to let Jason Aldean know how much the record meant to them.

“This album changed my life forever,” replied one fan.

“No thank you got all these years of 10 albums yo [sic] to listen to! Your music keeps getting better and better!” said another.

Not only was “Amarillo Sky” previously recorded by another artist, so was the hit. Shannon Brown did a version of “Why” on her 2005 album Corn Fed. “Good to Go” was recorded by John Corbett. And “Asphalt Cowboy” appears on Blake Shelton’s 2003 album The Dreamer. But this collection worked for Jason Aldean, who saw it certified platinum.

Jason Aldean in 2022

Jason Aldean is going strong all these years later. He had massive country radio success this year with “Trouble With a Heartbreak.” He also spent time with CMT for a “Campfire Sessions” episode recently. Aldean performed a great version of “The State I’m In” for the show.

His new single, “That’s What Tequila Does,” recently hit country radio and it will surely rise to the top of the charts as his music is wont to do. He also remains on the road for most of the rest of the year.

He’s at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on July 29. And he’ll join a couple of festivals and fairs along the way, including York Fair in Pennsylvania and We Fest in Detroit Lakes, Mich. He hits a string of Southern markets in September, including Little Rock, Lafayette, La., New Orleans, Bristol, Tenn. and Savannah, Ga. The trek wraps at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on October 29. Check out all of his 2022 tour dates and get ticket information at his website.