Jennifer Nettles’ New Show ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Introduces Four Men Looking for Love on Series

Four “down home” guys are searching for love in the upcoming Fox reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife. And, they are turning to country music star Jennifer Nettles to help them find their soul mate in the upcoming show.

The preview for the upcoming show gives us a glimpse at what we can expect when the series premieres this spring. And, it seems, finding love on a reality TV series is going to be harder than the contestants thought it would be! But, these four salt-of-the-earth men are up for the challenge!

The four men competing for love in the unscripted dating reality series are Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Landon Heaton. In the series, the Farmer Wants a Wife, players host a group of single women. These women, however, are new to country life. The series follows the contestants as the ladies learn how to handle the challenges of the farm in order to find love. They soon learn that running a full-working farm is not an easy task!

These Farmer Wants A Wife Stars Aren’t Horsing Around As Jennifer Nettles Helps Them Find True Love

There’ll be no more horsing around for these farmers when it comes to finding love in this new reality TV series. And these four farmers, Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Landon Heaton are ready to get to work.

Ryan Black is from Shelby, North Carolina. Black works as a horse trainer and breeder on a sprawling 44-acre ranch. The 32-year-old is a University of North Carolina, Charlotte grad. He spends his time training and competing horses as well as designing impressive houses.

Allen Foster hails from Santa Fe, Tennessee. Here, the 32-year-old Foster works as a cattle rancher on a 200-acre ranch. The University of Tennessee graduate enjoys spending his free time hunting, fishing, riding horses, and driving ATVs.

Hunter Grayson is from the town of Watkinsville, Georgia. The 21-year-old rancher returned to his hometown after studying at Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College. He now serves as a cattle and horse rancher. Grayson spends his free time team roping cattle, free dive spearfishing, and singing in his band Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band.

Thirty-five-year-old Landon Heaton lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Heaton works as a cattle rancher and farmer on a 300-acre cattle ranch as well as on a 300-acre farmland. He also works on his 40-acre farmhouse property. Heaton attended Oklahoma State University before settling as an Oklahoma rancher. He enjoys bow hunting, training retrievers, and cooking in his free time.