Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45 After Cancer Battle

Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, Jeremiah Green, has died at the age of 45. The news comes only days after fans learned that Green was stepping away from the band to battle stage four cancer.

The band issued a statement about the passing on December 31. They did not include many details but promised they will share more when the time is appropriate.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this,” the statement begins. “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Carol Namatame, Green’s mother, first announced the musician’s diagnosis on Christmas Day. In a Facebook post, she asked fans to send “healing vibes” while he underwent treatment.

“He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she added.

Seattle-based radio personality Marco Collins, followed up with more information that same day with a post of his own. In it, he explained that Green pulled out of Modest Mouse’s recent tour so he could undergo chemotherapy.

Collins also wrote that Green’s “prognosis” was “good.”

“Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well, buddy,” he concluded. “We’re all pulling for you!”

Jeremiah Green Co-Founded Modest Mouse Three Decades Ago

Modest Mouse opened a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album The Lonesome Crowded West on November 18 and traveled through most of December. When Green left is unclear.

Jeremiah Green, bassist Eric Judy, and lead singer and guitarist Issac Brock co-founded Modest Mouse in 1992. The alternative rock band went on to release eight studio albums. And one of those albums, Good News For People Who Love Bad News, earned a Grammy nod in 2005 for Best Alternative Music Album. Green appeared on all but one of the albums. In 2003, he took a year-long hiatus to recover from a nervous breakdown.

Green will also leave his mark on the band’s upcoming music. In 2021, Brock shared with NME that the group had written seven new singles that would drop at an unspecified time. He did not share if Modest Mouse had already recorded the tune or if they had only written them.