Jimmy Buffett Releases ‘Urgent’ Update After His Concert Gets Canceled

Bummer. All those Parrot Heads in Wisconsin will have to wait until next month to see Jimmy Buffett in concert. But don’t blame Buffett. It’s Mother Nature’s fault.

Buffett had to reschedule his Saturday appearance with the Coral Reefer Band at Alpine Valley Music Theater outside Milwaukee. He posted on social media:

“Nobody wants to play for you cheeseheads as much as me and the Coral Reefers. But, as a pilot, I understand not fooling with bad weather. I also understand how important this show is to our fans who have waited and weathered this COVID crap for us to perform. We asked to play tomorrow, but were not granted permission.

“I want everybody to be able to have a fun time they want to have at our show. We have rescheduled Alpine Valley Music Theater for Saturday August 20th, rain or shine. That gives some of you enough time to recover from three Phish shows to be ready for us.”

What’s the Jimmy Buffett reference to Phish about? The rock band is playing three nights at the theater the week before Buffett’s rescheduled performance.

It takes a lot of bad weather to cancel a Jimmy Buffett concert. All of southern Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee metro area, is under a severe weather warning. Winds of up to 80 mph are expected, with the possibility of hail and tornadoes are possible.

So we’re going to liken the sad Saturday vibe to a verse in a very famous Jimmy Buffett song:

“I blew out my flip flop, stepped on a pop top, cut my heel, had to cruise on back home. But there’s booze in the blender, and soon it will render, that frozen concoction that helps me hang on.”

So grab a margarita and chill.

Jimmy Buffett currently is in the middle of his Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour. His concert set lists include old favorites, along with songs that didn’t get as much attention the first time he recorded them. These songs got new life during the COVID lockdown in 2020 when Buffett and his daughter started reworking them.

“Margaritaville” might be his most popular song of all. And there’s a charming back story to the song. Jimmy Buffett didn’t get the name from any of his Florida hangouts. Rather, he felt inspired to write a song about the perfect summer concoction when he was visiting Austin, Texas, more than four decades ago.

“I was going to call it ‘Wasting Away Again in Austin, Texasville,’” Buffett told the New York Post in 2018. But he eventually nixed the name in favor of “Margaritaville.”

Jimmy Buffett, seen here on Blue Bloods, came up with Margaritaville while in Austin, Tx in the late 1970s. (John Paul Filo. CBS)

Buffett was in Central Texas playing some gigs and hanging out with friends. They took him out for some Tex-Mex. After he downed a couple of potent margs, a lady friend drove him to the airport so he could catch a plane for Key West, Fla. Buffett said it took him about five minutes to come up with the gist of the song.

He played the finished song several days later at a Florida restaurant, with famous writers like Truman Capote in the crowd. They started singing along to this instant classic.

“And that,” said Jimmy Buffett, “is when I knew I had something.”